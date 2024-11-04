Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Election 2024: Live updates | Live Results | More

'Is it cyanide or champagne?' NH voters brace for a tense Tuesday

Vermont Public | By Todd Bookman
Published November 4, 2024 at 5:30 AM EST
vote sign in NH
Allegra Boverman
/
NHPR
A vote sign at a polling place in Hollis, NH.

After a campaign season like no other in American history, we have almost reached the finish line on the 2024 election. On Tuesday, voters will head to the polls, and then head back home to wait for the results.

Some are expecting an anxious, television-and-phone dueling screens kind of night, pouring over each election return. Others are trying to remain unperturbed about what lies in store for the country.

NHPR's Todd Bookman spent an evening in Portsmouth recently speaking with voters about their expectations for Tuesday, and beyond. Click on the 'Listen' button above to hear his audio postcard.

Todd Bookman
Todd started as a news correspondent with NHPR in 2009. He spent nearly a decade in the non-profit world, working with international development agencies and anti-poverty groups. He holds a master’s degree in public administration from Columbia University. He can be reached at tbookman@nhpr.org.
