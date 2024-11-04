Over 740K voters participate in CT's first general election with early voting

Connecticut’s early voting days for the general election have wrapped up. Numbers show that hundreds of thousands of eligible voters took advantage of the new voting method that took effect earlier this year.

Across Connecticut, 741,895 voters submitted a ballot early and in-person at polls, according to the Secretary of the State’s office. The 14-day early voting period began on Oct. 21, and wrapped up Sunday.

Although the method was new to Connecticut for a general election, numbers show eligible voters flocked to the polls throughout the entire two weeks of early voting. A week into early voting over 300,000 voters cast ballots.

There’s no early voting on Monday. Polls will re-open for in-person voting on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

