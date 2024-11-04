Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Election 2024: Live updates | Live Results | More

CT funnels more funds into waste diversion as state continues to battle a trash crisis

Vermont Public | By Michayla Savitt
Published November 4, 2024 at 5:00 AM EST
FILE: Domingo Medina chops food scraps that his workers hauled in to a lot where his business makes compost. Medina runs Peels & Wheels Composting, which uses bicycle trailers to pick up food scraps from subscribers around New Haven, Conn. The compost is then given to subscribers or donated to local community gardens. Medina says it’s important to get organic materials that will otherwise be burned or sent to a landfill out of the wastestream. “Organic residues are a resource, it’s not waste,” he said.
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
The State Bond Commission recently approved $10 million to help Connecticut municipalities further cut back on the amount of trash residents throw away.

The funding builds on 15 programs state officials piloted across the state three years ago to reduce one major component of Connecticut’s waste stream: food.

Katie Dykes, commissioner of the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, said the pilots were effective at reducing the amount of trash going to landfills and incinerators. Reducing food waste is also important for climate goals, with rotting food generating methane, a potent greenhouse gas.

Those scrap collections ranged from curbside collection, to drop-off spots. Next year, DEEP will accept proposals from municipalities for additional food waste diversion programs.

“Diversion can really help to reduce the amount of waste that we need to send to other states and communities and other states for, landfilling and disposal,” Dykes said. “But the challenges remain pretty significant.”

Connecticut’s trash crisis became a focal point for state lawmakers in recent years, following the 2022 closure of MIRA, a major trash-burning plant in Hartford which used to process about a third of the state’s garbage.

Dykes said that Connecticut ships 42%, or 900,000 tons, of its trash out of state now – a slight increase since the Hartford plant closed.

“It's important that we are continuing to help lift up those municipalities and communities that want to take action and implement these proven mechanisms for diversion,” Dykes said.

Six municipalities running the pilot decided to turn them into permanent programs. Those include: Bethel, Guilford, Madison, Kent, Woodbury and Middletown. Dykes said in this next round of grants, they hope to get some larger cities in the mix, too.
New England News Collaborative
Michayla Savitt
As Connecticut Public's state government reporter, Michayla focuses on how policy decisions directly impact the state’s communities and livelihoods. She has been with Connecticut Public since February 2022, and before that was a producer and host for audio news outlets around New York state. When not on deadline, Michayla is probably outside with her rescue dog, Elphie. Thoughts? Jokes? Tips? Email msavitt@ctpublic.org.
