New London affordable housing expansion to be ready next fall

Connecticut Public Radio | By Abigail Brone
Published October 16, 2024 at 3:57 PM EDT
Karolyne Ashford moved into Bayonet apartments in New London in March of 2024. She says that she feels like she hit the lottery and living there has changed her life. October 15, 2024.
Dave Wurtzel
/
Connecticut Public
Karolyne Ashford moved into Bayonet apartments in New London in March of 2024. She says that she feels like she hit the lottery and living there has changed her life. October 15, 2024.

Work is now underway on the second phase of a largely affordable housing complex in New London.

The Bayonet Street apartment building will have a total of 64 units, with the majority reserved for residents in need of housing assistance.

More than 10 apartments are set aside for adults with intellectual disabilities, according to Julie Savin, president of the nonprofit Eastern Connecticut Housing Opportunities (ECHO), which owns the complex.

“This population is living a lot longer than they used to, and that's a great thing, and their parents are living a lot longer,” Savin said. “They're nervous, where are their children going to live? Or, they came from group homes after spending years on a waitlist to have independent living experiences.”

After five years of planning and construction, the first phase of the complex, consisting of 28 apartments, opened in February.

Within phase one, six apartments are set aside for residents with intellectual disabilities, through nonprofit The Arc of Eastern Connecticut. Seven of the apartments will be market rate, with the remaining 15 apartments ranging in affordability for residents earning between 60% and 30% of the area’s median income (AMI).

“When we first started advertising for this, when we started taking applications, we received 200 applications for the 21 income set aside, and we've been getting applications ever since,” Savin said.

Construction began this week on phase two, which will be 36 apartments, including seven for intellectually disabled residents, Savin said. The rest of phase two will be for residents earning 120% AMI and below, with none market rate.

“We're focusing on the 80% and the 100%. That's the missing middle,” Savin said. “Since the pandemic, people that we really didn't have to worry too much about, still weren't making a lot of money but we're doing okay … those are the folks that I'm most concerned about.”

Savin expects the second phase to be move-in ready in about a year.

New London native Karolyne Ashford moved into her Bayonet Street apartment in March. Ashford said it doesn’t feel like low-income housing, in comparison to her previous public housing apartment.

“You're living in a completely new environment. You know your sink isn't leaking every day. You're not having problems with your neighbors, you're not having problems with pest control,” Ashford said. “Everything is brand new. It's just absolutely wonderful. It really feels like you're at home. It feels like you're at peace.”
Abigail Brone
Abigail is Connecticut Public's housing reporter, covering statewide housing developments and issues, with an emphasis on Fairfield County communities. She received her master's from Columbia University in 2020 and graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2019. Abigail previously covered statewide transportation and the city of Norwalk for Hearst Connecticut Media. She loves all things Disney and cats.
