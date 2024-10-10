WATCH: Explore CT’s legendary Trail of Terror, which has provided countless screams for 30 years

Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.
Step into Connecticut’s legendary Trail of Terror, tucked into the woods of Wallingford, for a terrifying haunt. Learn how it comes to life year after year through a dedicated team of performers and artisans who call each other family. Over the course of 30 years, founder Wayne Barneshi and his volunteers have raised an estimated $3 million for local charities. Take a behind-the-scenes look into their process, people and purpose as we pull the curtain back on the Trail of Terror.