Safety concerns stop Northampton officials from enacting a 'no trespassing' order on tent encampment

The no trespass order issued by the city of Northampton Monday morning wasn't enforced, said Alan Wolfe, chief of staff for Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra.

It wasn't "safe" Wolf said because of 60 to 100 protestors who showed up in support of the people living on what is mostly conservation land.

The group were told last week that today, Oct. 7, people would have to leave the site, according to the online media outlet The Shoestring.

A couple of hours after city officials and protestors left the location, at least seven tents remained set up with pairs of sneakers at the entrances to some. Bicycles and personal belongings were outside the tents.

It wasn't clear anyone was at the site; no one came out after several requests for an interview.

Signs near the tents say "Camping is Not Permitted." They direct people to call the city's Division of Community Care for "housing and other resource support."

But it's the lack of affordable housing or available shelters that brought people here, according to The Shoestring.

As to what the Northampton officials will do next, Wolf declined to say. Mayor Sciarra did not returned requests for an interview in time for publication, nor did organizers of the protest.