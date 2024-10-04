Nov. 17 | Vermont Public Kids Day at Northshire Bookstore

Where: Northshire Bookstore, 4869 Main St Manchester Center, VT 05255

When: Sunday, Nov. 17 | 11:00am to 2:30pm

Tickets: Free with RSVP

Please RSVP here

Bring the family to the Northshire Bookstore in Manchester, VT for Vermont Public Kids Day! We’ll have fun crafts and activities, a Daniel Tiger read along, a chance to win a Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood prize pack and bring your camera for an opportunity to take photos with Daniel Tiger!

11am: meet & greet

11:15-11:35 am: story time

12pm: meet & greet

12:15-12:35 pm: story time

1:45pm: meet & greet

2-2:20 pm: story time

It’s going to be a grr-ific day!