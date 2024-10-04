Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Nov. 17 | Vermont Public Kids Day at Northshire Bookstore

Vermont Public | By Julianna Vasquez
Published October 4, 2024 at 12:04 PM EDT
Vermont Public Logo. PBS Kids Logo. Text: Vermont Public Kids Day. Meet Daniel Tiger! Nov. 17 | Northshire Bookstore Manchester, VT. Northshire Bookstore logo. Images of Daniel Tiger and Katerina Kittycat.
Laura Nakasaka
/
Vermont Public

Where: Northshire Bookstore, 4869 Main St Manchester Center, VT 05255
When: Sunday, Nov. 17 | 11:00am to 2:30pm
Tickets: Free with RSVP

Please RSVP here

Bring the family to the Northshire Bookstore in Manchester, VT for Vermont Public Kids Day! We’ll have fun crafts and activities, a Daniel Tiger read along, a chance to win a Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood prize pack and bring your camera for an opportunity to take photos with Daniel Tiger!

11am: meet & greet

11:15-11:35 am: story time

12pm: meet & greet

12:15-12:35 pm: story time

1:45pm: meet & greet

2-2:20 pm: story time

It’s going to be a grr-ific day!
Julianna Vasquez
Julianna Luna Vasquez (she/her) is an Afro-Dominican singer, actress, and event producer. Julianna has an extensive background in education, community organizing, and event production with over 10 years of experience. A graduate from the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, she holds a BA in Arts Management. Her experience includes character education workshops in Rwanda, summer programming for teens in Washington, organizing for workers’ rights in New Orleans, and hosting open mic residencies and working on film festivals in New York City. Music is her passion and she has been performing for 19 years in musical theater productions, solo performances, and a NYC funk band. Julianna is currently working on her debut EP and settling into life in Vermont with her dog Miel and her partner Curtis since moving here in the fall of 2022. She is excited to be a part of such an amazing team at Vermont Public and looks forward to connecting with everyone!
See stories by Julianna Vasquez
Latest Stories