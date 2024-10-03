Nov. 16 | Vermont Public Kids Day at ECHO

Where: ECHO, Leahy Center for Lake Champlain - 1 College St, Burlington, VT 05401

When: Saturday, Nov. 16 | 10 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. | Sensory-friendly hour - 9 - 10 a.m.

Tickets: Free with paid admission to ECHO

Purchase tickets online or in person when arriving at ECHO.

Bring the family to ECHO for The Pigeon Comes to Burlington! A Mo Willems Exhibit and stay for Vermont Public Kids Day! We’ll have fun crafts and activities, a Daniel Tiger read along, a chance to win a Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood prize pack and bring your camera for an opportunity to take photos with Daniel Tiger!

Photos with Daniel Tiger

10:30 - 11:00 a.m.

11:30 – 12:00 p.m.

12:30 - 1:00 p.m.

1:30 – 2:00 p.m.

2:30 - 3:00 p.m.

In The Pigeon Come to Burlington exhibit, visit the whimsical world of Mo Willems and his cast of lovable characters, including best friend duo Elephant and Piggie, faithful companion Knuffle Bunny, and The Pigeon, the wily city bird best known for his antics in Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! Here, simple stories inspire hours of play and reveal the rich emotional lives of Mo’s characters.

In this play-and-learn exhibit, visitors can:



Have a hilarious conversation in the voices of Elephant Gerald and Piggie at a double-sided phone booth.

Make Elephant and Piggie dance with old-time animation.

Put on a wearable bus and take a drive around the exhibit.

Spin the laundromat washing machine and uncover Knuffle Bunny and other surprises!

Dress up Naked Mole Rat and send him down the runway for a one-of-a-kind fashion show.

Stack lightweight blocks to create their own terrible monster or funny friend.

Launch foam hot dogs at The Pigeon and play the plinko game to give the Duckling a cookie.

Try out art techniques that Mo uses for his own books.

It’s going to be a grr-ific day!

