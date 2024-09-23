Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

In Hartford, thousands gather in joyful celebration of Puerto Rican heritage and pride

Connecticut Public Radio | By Staff Report,
Ayannah Brown
Published September 23, 2024 at 5:22 PM EDT
Little Miss Puerto Rico winners walk through the Greater Hartford Puerto Rican Day Parade on Sep. 22nd, 2024. This year marked the 60th anniversary of the parade.
1 of 17  — Puerto Rican Day Parade 2024
Little Miss Puerto Rico winners walk through the Greater Hartford Puerto Rican Day Parade on Sep. 22nd, 2024. This year marked the 60th anniversary of the parade.
Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public
A Goya float showcasing a giant Puerto Rican flag makes its appearance as it rolls past the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art during the 2024 Puerto Rican Day Parade in Hartford.
2 of 17  — Puerto Rican Day Parade 2024
A Goya float showcasing a giant Puerto Rican flag makes its appearance as it rolls past the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art during the 2024 Puerto Rican Day Parade in Hartford.
Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public
Participants marching in the Puerto Rican Day Parade wore, and waved, Puerto Rican flags.
3 of 17  — Puerto Rican Day Parade 2024
Participants marching in the Puerto Rican Day Parade wore, and waved, Puerto Rican flags.
Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public
A parade participant dressed as a Vejigante struts by during the 2024 Puerto Rican Day Parade in Hartford. A Vejigante is a traditional Puerto Rican folklore character.
4 of 17  — Puerto Rican Day Parade 2024
A parade participant dressed as a Vejigante struts by during the 2024 Puerto Rican Day Parade in Hartford. A Vejigante is a traditional Puerto Rican folklore character.
Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public
Mileidy Luna, Sherliany Luna, Iliangeliz Rodriguez, Ileana Rodriguez and Edmarie Fuentes cheer as they watch the 2024 Puerto Rican Day Parade in Hartford.
5 of 17  — Puerto Rican Day Parade 2024
Mileidy Luna, Sherliany Luna, Iliangeliz Rodriguez, Ileana Rodriguez and Edmarie Fuentes cheer as they watch the 2024 Puerto Rican Day Parade in Hartford.
Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public
A woman watching the parade blows kisses to the performers.
6 of 17  — Puerto Rican Day Parade 2024
A woman watching the parade blows kisses to the performers.
Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public
Dancers clad in the red, white and blue colors of the Puerto Rican flag performed along the two mile parade route.
7 of 17  — Puerto Rican Day Parade 2024
Dancers clad in the red, white and blue colors of the Puerto Rican flag performed along the two mile parade route.
Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public
The Jeep trail rolled along the parade route side by side, with people cheering from the open tops and windows.
8 of 17  — Puerto Rican Day Parade 2024
The Jeep trail rolled along the parade route side by side, with people cheering from the open tops and windows.
Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public
A young girl participating in the 2024 Puerto Rican Day Parade hangs out the side of a jeep waving a Puerto Rico flag.
9 of 17  — Puerto Rican Day Parade 2024
A young girl participating in the 2024 Puerto Rican Day Parade hangs out the side of a jeep waving a Puerto Rico flag.
Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public
The winners of 2024 Little Miss Puerto Rico of Greater Hartford stand and wave from a float during the parade.
10 of 17  — Puerto Rican Day Parade 2024
The winners of 2024 Little Miss Puerto Rico of Greater Hartford stand and wave from a float during the parade.
Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public
Luis Sanchez waves a flag during the 2024 Puerto Rican Day Parade in Hartford.
11 of 17  — Puerto Rican Day Parade 2024
Luis Sanchez waves a flag during the 2024 Puerto Rican Day Parade in Hartford.
Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public
Spectator Eileen Soto cheers passionately for the performers and walkers in the parade.
12 of 17  — Puerto Rican Day Parade 2024
Spectator Eileen Soto cheers passionately for the performers and walkers in the parade.
Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public
Marley Mosley, 9, waves a flag and hugs his five-year-old cousin, Bryson Vaneiel, during the parade.
13 of 17  — Puerto Rican Day Parade 2024
Marley Mosley, 9, waves a flag and hugs his five-year-old cousin, Bryson Vaneiel, during the parade.
Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public
A Vejigante gives out high fives as they walk and perform along the parade route.
14 of 17  — Puerto Rican Day Parade 2024
A Vejigante gives out high fives as they walk and perform along the parade route.
Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public
A woman on a motorcycle participating in the 2024 Puerto Rican Day Parade.
15 of 17  — Puerto Rican Day Parade 2024
A woman on a motorcycle participating in the 2024 Puerto Rican Day Parade.
Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public
The CT Transit Fastrak Busses and some of it’s workers participated in the 2024 Puerto Rican Day Parade. They held flags and chanted out of the bus as they closed the parade.
16 of 17  — Puerto Rican Day Parade 2024
The CT Transit Fastrak Busses and some of it’s workers participated in the 2024 Puerto Rican Day Parade. They held flags and chanted out of the bus as they closed the parade.
Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public
People cheer from a float during parade.
17 of 17  — Puerto Rican Day Parade 2024
People cheer from a float during parade.
Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public

The streets of Hartford were filled with vibrant colors and excitement on Sunday as the capital city celebrated the 60th year of The Greater Hartford Puerto Rican Day Parade on Sept. 22.

Starting on Park Street, the nearly 3,000 parade participants walked the route from Frog Hollow to Bushnell Park, entertaining the thousands who lined the streets waving flags, cheering, dancing, and showing Puerto Rican pride.

The Connecticut Institute for Community Development organized the festivities.

Board member Maria Isabel Rodriguez says there was renewed excitement this year, celebrating the annual tradition that has been going on since 1964.

“We definitely went big,” Rodriguez said. "We're all going to be together in community celebrating.” She said once the parade kicks off all types of music will turn on, from Reggaeton to Bomba, Plena, and Salsa to Merengue.

Immediately following the parade was the Festival of Coqui in Bushnell Park, with vendors, food and live music which ran until 9 p.m.

Liana Rivera, Miss Puerto Rico of Greater Hartford, 2024 said the theme of the parade is “honoring the past and celebrating the future.”

Rivera also remarked the specialness of the show of love for the Puerto Rican culture, especially when you see everyone coming together at once.
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Staff Report
See stories by Staff Report
Ayannah Brown
See stories by Ayannah Brown
Latest Stories