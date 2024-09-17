Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Companies to hold 'practice boarding' event at Bradley airport for passengers with autism

New England Public Media | By Dusty Christensen
Published September 17, 2024 at 5:42 PM EDT
Bradley Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut.
Ryan Caron King
/
WNPR
Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut.

For some people with autism, traveling on a plane can be difficult. The process of going through a busy airport and then flying can be stressful and overstimulating.

This week, a Connecticut-based organization is looking to make that process a little easier for children with autism and their parents.

On Wednesday, the company Autism Double-Checked and Breeze Airways are holding a practice boarding event at Bradley International Airport. Those attending will get to practice the entire airport experience — except for flying.

Alan Day, the CEO of Autism Double-Checked, said it's the third time they've held the event.

“Some people with autism can have real difficulties with new situations,” Day said. “So here’s a chance for them to come along once, twice, three times — as many times as it takes — and become familiar with the situation, so that when they actually have to fly, they’re able to do it with a greater degree of comfort.”

Day said that the travel industry is largely unprepared for passengers with autism. His aim is to make traveling more accessible for them.

Autism Double-Checked offers online trainings for staff, for example, and “flier’s guides” for passengers.
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Dusty Christensen
Dusty Christensen is an investigative reporter based in western Massachusetts. He currently teaches news writing and reporting at UMass Amherst.
See stories by Dusty Christensen
Latest Stories