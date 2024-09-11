Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Oct. 12 | Ira Glass at Lebanon Opera House

Vermont Public | By Amy Zielinski
Published September 11, 2024 at 5:12 PM EDT
A photo of a smiling Ira Glass over a red background

Where: Lebanon Opera House - 51 North Park Street, Lebanon, New Hampshire 03766
When: Saturday, Oct. 12 | 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: Available from Lebanon Opera House

This event is presented by Lebanon Opera House with media support from Vermont Public.

Ira Glass, the Pulitzer Prize-winning creator/producer/host of This American Life, shares insights into his creative process.

Using audio clips, music, and video, Glass delivers Seven Things I’ve Learned, a unique talk sharing lessons from his life and career in journalism: What inspires him to create? What drives his passion? How have failures and successes informed his decisions?

The presentation will be followed by a Q&A.
