Oct. 12 | Ira Glass at Lebanon Opera House

Where: Lebanon Opera House - 51 North Park Street, Lebanon, New Hampshire 03766

When: Saturday, Oct. 12 | 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: Available from Lebanon Opera House

This event is presented by Lebanon Opera House with media support from Vermont Public.

Ira Glass, the Pulitzer Prize-winning creator/producer/host of This American Life, shares insights into his creative process.

Using audio clips, music, and video, Glass delivers Seven Things I’ve Learned, a unique talk sharing lessons from his life and career in journalism: What inspires him to create? What drives his passion? How have failures and successes informed his decisions?

The presentation will be followed by a Q&A.