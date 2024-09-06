Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Federal report OKs Gulf of Maine for offshore wind leases

Maine Public | By Peter McGuire
Published September 6, 2024 at 5:16 PM EDT
In this Friday, Sept. 20, 2013 photo, the University of Maine's 9,000-pound prototype wind turbine generates power off the coast of Castine, Maine. It was the country's first floating wind turbine.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
In this Friday, Sept. 20, 2013 photo, the University of Maine's 9,000-pound prototype wind turbine generates power off the coast of Castine, Maine. It was the country's first floating wind turbine.

The federal government is preparing to sell offshore wind power plots in the Gulf of Maine after determining that leasing the area would not harm the environment.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management said that installing buoys and conducting surveys to assess leases across one million acres of ocean would have no significant environmental impact.

The actual installation of offshore turbines would require separate environmental reviews, according to the bureau.

But the report opens the door to a sale by the end of the year for eight lease areas off Maine, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

The agency said the areas could produce enough energy to power 5 million homes.

In a statement, bureau director Elizabeth Klein said it is committed to developing wind power “in a manner that reduces potential impacts on other ocean activities and the surrounding ecosystem.”

The state of Maine has already leased a small parcel in the Gulf to test floating wind turbines.
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Peter McGuire
pmcguire@mainepublic.org
See stories by Peter McGuire
Latest Stories