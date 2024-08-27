In western CT, businesses in small towns say they're devastated after flooding

State officials say they’re allocating $5 million for a program aimed at helping small businesses in western Connecticut after last week’s record-setting rainfall and flooding.

State grants of up to $25,000 will be available for selected small businesses and nonprofit groups in Fairfield, Litchfield and New Haven counties. The grants are for groups that have fewer than 100 employees and experienced flood-related damage.

Grants can be used to cover various expenses, including cleanup efforts, replenishing lost inventory and replacing equipment, state officials said.

“Small businesses are the engine of our economy and the heart and soul of our communities, and they employ thousands of workers,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement. “In addition to this state-funded program, we are working with our federal partners to determine eligibility that could provide further support for our business community, and this program is one component of the recovery effort.”

Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public Southbury officials meet with residents at the home of Gerard Orozco which backs up to an earthen dam that gave way in the catastrophic rains of August 18, 2024.

Small businesses in the western and southwestern parts of the state say they were devastated after last week’s storms.

Mike Abe, who owns 67 Family Diner in Seymour, said the flood was a disaster for his business.

“It was a disaster to all of us,” he said. “I lost everything and we appreciate that the governor is here. On behalf of all, I'm asking you, please, please to help us as soon as possible.”

He said 67 Family Diner is the “mother of Seymour” and that people across town are familiar with it.

“We need to come back stronger and better,” he said.

Residents and business owners want roads open as soon as possible, said Annmarie Drugonis, Seymour first selectwoman. She notes that businesses that were just recovering after the pandemic are now hit again with the flooding.

“The small businesses are what make Seymour and Oxford,” she said. “Our residents. They've lived here. They're family here. They’ve been here for generations on top of generations.”

The state grant program will be administered by the WBDC, a nonprofit group. On Sept. 3, the WBDC will launch the application process for businesses. Applicants will be required to provide descriptions of how their businesses were affected and include photos, receipts, invoices, and estimates, state officials said.

The state program is separate from potential federal funding for which businesses or homeowners may be eligible, officials said.

Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public Flowers marking the site of Cathy Dibner's chicken coop where 100 of her business' birds were washed away when and earthen dam that stood upstream in the background washed away in the rain and floods of August 18, 2024.

Roads remain closed

Several main roads remain closed in parts of Oxford, Seymour, and surrounding towns. Parts of Route 34 and Route 67 are expected to be closed for the long term. Drugonis said Route 67 is a vital road that connects her community with Oxford.

“What we really need, and what I'm hearing from my residents, are the roads,” Drugonis said. “The roads need to get done. Oxford students are starting later because of that. Without the roads and the infrastructure, we have nothing.”

The state Department of Transportation says about 20 roads have been reopened, with about 10 roads still closed. In some areas, crews have been trying to get at least one lane of a road open, so that emergency vehicles can reach homes and businesses. The state is also clearing debris that was washed up against bridges.

'An unfortunate trend'

State officials say area dams have remained intact and they’re confident that major dam maintenance isn't needed as a result of last week’s storms.

Crews with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) have been working to recover propane and oil tanks that washed away, officials said.

“We’ve seen some extraordinary damage as a result of these storms,” DEEP commissioner Katie Dykes said.

Dykes cited statistics noting that the Northeast has seen a 60% increase in the number of days with extreme precipitation.

“It's part of an unfortunate trend of accelerating climate impacts,” she said. “These types of events and risks are becoming more challenging to manage.”

Dykes noted that a state fund is providing planning grants to municipalities for climate resilience efforts.

Connecticut Public's Matt Dwyer, Mark Mirko and Eric Aasen contributed to this report.