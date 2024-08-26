Oct. 29 | Paint like Bob Ross with Nicholas Haskins

When: Tuesday, October 29 | 8-11 p.m.

Where: Virtual | Join us from anywhere!

Tickets: Click or tap here to donate to reserve your ticket

Spend an evening creating your very own masterpiece with step-by-step instruction from Nicholas Hankins, Bob Ross Certified Instructor and host of The Joy of Painting with Nicholas Hankins: Bob Ross’ Unfinished Season. Whether you’re an experienced painter or picking up the brush for the first time, this is your chance to paint like the myth, the legend... Bob Ross!

See the canvas come to life as you spend three entertaining hours guided by Nicholas. You are the artist creating a beautiful Bob Ross- classic filled with those happy little clouds. Your donation includes everything you need to create your masterpiece and access to the Zoom event.

And it gets better – October 29 is Bob Ross’ birthday! Celebrate Bob by doing what he loved- painting!

About Nicholas Hankins

Nicholas Hankins began painting along with Bob Ross on his local public TV station in 1993. He was just eleven years old when he got his first Bob Ross paint kit, saying he felt “an indelible excitement that day which has grown exponentially over the past three decades.” Nicholas is a Certified Bob Ross Instructor and host of the new how-to painting series The Joy of Painting with Nicholas Hankins: Bob Ross’ Unfinished Season.

Ticket Includes:

- Access to the Zoom Webinar

- 3 hours of instruction by Bob Ross Certified Instructor Nicholas Hankins

- Art kit which includes:

o (5) Bob Ross Oil Paints

o (1) Bob Ross 'Secret Formula' Liquid White

o (1) Bob Ross Landscape Brush

o (1) Bob Ross Fan Brush

o (1) Bob Ross Painting Knife

o (1) Bob Ross Canvas

o (1) Disposable Palette Paper

Please note: Each person who is painting will need their own ticket. For example, if two people will be painting together, please register for two tickets so we can send you two paint kits. Paint kits are provided by our friends at Bob Ross Inc.

Spread the joy of painting! You can add an additional kit (for an additional cost) and ship it to a separate address! Just purchase an additional kit and enter the shipping address for that person.

Don’t delay! Tickets are limited and registration will only be open until October 1st, 2024 to allow for timely shipment of kits shipped within the continental U.S.. For kits needing to be shipped to Hawaii, Alaska, and Canada, ticket sales end September 16.

Shipping Details:

- Ticket sales end October 1st for kits being shipped to the continental US, so sign up now!

- Ticket sales end September 16 for Alaska, Hawaii, and Canada. (Please note that kits shipped to Canada will come from the US and will incur customs and/or duty fees added by the Canadian Postal System)

- Make sure that your address is submitted correctly (no typos!)

- Ticket holders will receive their paint kits approximately 3 weeks after purchase for the continental US and approximately 6 weeks after purchase for kits shipped to Hawaii, Alaska and Canada.

- Please open your kit when it arrives to ensure you are ready to paint on October 29! Upon the arrival of your kit, please open it up and ensure you have all the necessary materials before the event. If you have any questions regarding your paint kit, please let us know.

This event is presented by GBH with support from The Joy of Painting with Nicholas Hankins: Bob Ross’ Unfinished Season, American Public Television, Create TV and Bob Ross Inc.

Ticket purchases for this event support Vermont Public programming.

How it works:

This virtual event will take place via Zoom Webinar. Zoom is free to the public but requires a computer download. You can download Zoom here. Your kit will arrive in the days before the event.

By RSVPing for this event, you agree to receive timely news and updates on events, films, and special offers from Vermont Public. Your registration information will be shared with Bob Ross Inc. for the shipment of the art kits.

Photo of Bob Ross provided by Bob Ross Inc. Graphic design by GBH.

Event FAQ

How quickly will I receive my paint kit?

All kit purchasers will receive their paint kits approximately 3 weeks after purchase for the continental US and approximately 6 weeks after purchase for kits shipped to Hawaii, Alaska and Canada.

Can my paint kit be shipped to my PO Box?

Yes.

What do I do if my kit did not arrive in time?

This event WILL be recorded and sent to ALL attendees a week following the event so you still have the chance to enjoy the event if you miss the live Zoom event.

Does everyone planning to attend the event need to purchase a ticket/ kit?

Yes. The paint kit has enough supplies for ONE painter. Each person who is painting will need their own ticket. For example, if two people will be painting together, please register for two tickets so we can send you two paint kits.

The paint kit includes for one:



Can I participate without the paint kit?

No.

What is the vendor for the paint kits and where can I purchase more for the future?

Paint kits are provided by our friends as Bob Ross Inc.

What do I need to prepare beforehand for this event?

Our first suggestion is to ensure you have a strong internet connection! Next is to open your kit upon its arrival and ensure you have all the materials needed for your painting station before the event. All guests should open the kit an ensure they have all items

Here's what you will need to prepare for the event as recommended by Nicholas:



Keep a roll of paper towels handy during the painting process. You'll need them to wipe-off your brush and knife occasionally.

If you happen to get some paint on your hands, don't worry! It will wash off with warm, soapy water. A package of baby wipes will work too for cleaning hands and brush/knife handles.

Wear old clothing or an apron or smock!. If you do happen to get some paint on your clothing don't panic! Treat the area with some dishwashing liquid (I prefer Dawn) by rubbing some into the stained area and washing your clothing in a warm water wash while the area is still wet.

Lay out your painting tools and remove the shrink wrapping and label from your canvas, plus cover your tabletop with some plastic or newspaper.

Tape your palette paper to your tabletop so it won't slip around.

A small, disposable plastic plate or bowl (don’t use paper!) is good as a container for your Bob Ross Liquid White.

Secure your canvas to a small upright table easel, or if you need a "makeshift" easel, lean your canvas against the back of a chair or fold sturdy

When the class is over, wash your brush with some odorless paint thinner (DO NOT USE WATER!) to ensure it will be ready for your next painting

adventure! Odorless paint thinner may be found at an art and craft store or, in a pinch, at a hardware store.

What do I do if I cannot find a ZOOM link?

Let us know by emailing membership@vermontpublic.org before 4 P.M. on October 29th. For event help and questions after 4 P.M. on October 29th, please reach out to events@wgbh.org.

How do I get my ZOOM link for this event?

Your Zoom link will be sent to you within a few days of your donation along with reminder emails 1 week, 24 hours, and 1 hour before the event. If you haven't received your Zoom link, reach out to us via email at membership@vermontpublic.org.

Will the event be captioned?

Yes, Captions will be provided by our friends at Partners Interpreting.

