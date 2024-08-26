Oct. 29 | Paint like Bob Ross with Nicholas Haskin

When: Tuesday, October 29 | 8-11 p.m.

Where: Virtual | Join us from anywhere!

Tickets: Click or tap here to reserve your tickets

Spend an evening creating your very own masterpiece with step- by- step instruction from Nicholas Hankins, Bob Ross Certified Instructor and host of The Joy of Painting with Nicholas Hankins: Bob Ross’ Unfinished Season. Whether you’re an experienced painter or picking up the brush for the first time, this is your chance to paint like the myth, the legend... Bob Ross!

See the canvas come to life as you spend three entertaining hours guided by Nicholas. You are the artist creating a beautiful Bob Ross- classic filled with those happy little clouds. Registration includes everything you need to create your masterpiece.

And it gets better – October 29 is Bob Ross’ birthday! Celebrate Bob by doing what he loved- painting!

About Nicholas Hankins

Nicholas Hankins began painting along with Bob Ross on his local public TV station in 1993. He was just eleven years old when he got his first Bob Ross paint kit, saying he felt “an indelible excitement that day which has grown exponentially over the past three decades.” Nicholas is a Certified Bob Ross Instructor and host of the new how-to painting series The Joy of Painting with Nicholas Hankins: Bob Ross’ Unfinished Season.

Ticket Includes:

- Access to the Zoom Webinar

- 3 hours of instruction by Bob Ross Certified Instructor Nicholas Hankins

- Art kit which includes:

o (5) Bob Ross Oil Paints

o (1) Bob Ross 'Secret Formula' Liquid White

o (1) Bob Ross Landscape Brush

o (1) Bob Ross Fan Brush

o (1) Bob Ross Painting Knife

o (1) Bob Ross Canvas

o (1) Disposable Palette Paper

Please note: Each person who is painting will need their own ticket. For example, if two people will be painting together, please register for two tickets so we can send you two paint kits. Paint kits are provided by our friends at Bob Ross Inc..

Spread the joy of painting! You can add an additional kit (for an additional cost) and ship it to a separate address! Just purchase an additional kit and enter the shipping address for that person.

Don’t delay! Tickets are limited and registration will only be open until October 7, 2024 to allow for timely shipment of kits shipped within the continental U.S.. For kits needing to be shipped to Hawaii, Alaska, and Canada, ticket sales end September 16.

Shipping Details:

- Ticket sales end October 7 for kits being shipped to the continental US, so sign up now!

- Ticket sales end September 16 for Alaska, Hawaii, and Canada.

- Select the right ticket! Note that there are two ticket types depending on where your kit will be shipped. Failure to select the right ticket will result in delay in shipping or even the possibility that your ticket will not be fulfilled.

- Make sure that your address is submitted correctly (no typos!)

- Tickets for kits shipped to Alaska, Hawaii, and Canada will incur an additional shipping fee

- Please note that kits shipped to Canada will come from the US and will incur customs and/or duty fees added by the Canadian Postal System

- Ticket holders will receive their paint kits approximately 3 weeks after purchase for the continental US and approximately 6 weeks after purchase for kits shipped to Hawaii, Alaska and Canada.

- Please open your kit when it arrives to ensure you are ready to paint on October 29! Upon the arrival of your kit, please open it up and ensure you have all the necessary materials before the event. If you have any questions regarding your paint kit, please let us know.

This event is presented by GBH with support from The Joy of Painting with Nicholas Hankins: Bob Ross’ Unfinished Season, American Public Television, Create TV and Bob Ross Inc..

Ticket purchases for this event support Vermont Public programming.

How it works:

This virtual event will take place via Zoom Webinar. Zoom is free to the public but requires a computer download. You can download Zoom here. Your kit will arrive in the days before the event.

