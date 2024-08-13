Sept. 4 | A Life Reimagined: An Evening with Julia Alvarez

When: Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024

Where: Town Hall Theater - 68 S. Pleasant St. Middlebury, VT 05753

Tickets: Free Admission | Click or tap here to RSVP

Event description:

Join Vermont Public for a free preview screening of a new film from American Masters - Julia Alvarez: A Life Reimagined.

This documentary opens a window into Julia Alvarez’s extraordinary journey from an idyllic, privileged childhood in the Dominican Republic to a life of exile in New York City to a brilliant literary career that shows no sign of slowing down.

Her semi-autobiographical novel, How the Garcia Girls Lost Their Accents, was published in 1991, followed in 1994 by In the Time of the Butterflies, which sold over a million copies and raised global awareness about life under Dominican dictator Rafael Trujillo. Spanning multiple genres and audiences, Alvarez’s work includes three nonfiction books, three poetry collections, 11 books for children and young adults and seven literary novels.

Following the screening, Julia will be interviewed on stage by Mikaela Lefrak, Vermont Edition host and senior producer.

If you have questions for Julia Alvarez please click here to send them via email.

This event is free, we just ask that you reserve tickets in advance.

Event FAQ -

Doors open: 6:30 p.m.

Event Time: 7:00 - 9:00 p.m.

Location: Town Hall Theater 68 S Pleasant St. Middlebury, VT 05753

Event Flow:

6:30 p.m. - Doors Open

7:05 p.m. - Welcome message

7:10 p.m. - Film screening Begins

8:00 p.m. - Film screening ends, Q&A begins

9:00 p.m. - Event ends

Is there a cost to attend?

No, but seating is limited so please reserve your free tickets in advance.

Cancellation policy

Please let us know if you are not able to join us so that we may release your tickets to someone else.

What are my parking options for the event?

Parking lots 1 and 2 - At the top of Merchants Row, bear right past the theater onto South Pleasant Street. Parking lot 1 is on your left at Langrock, Sperry & Wool, 111 South Pleasant Street. Parking lot 2 is on your left at Conley & Foote, 135 South Pleasant Street.

Parking lot 3 - At the top of Merchants Row, bear left at the Soldiers Monument and continue straight across onto Route 7 south. At the light at the top of the hill, turn right to continue on Route 7 south. Immediately turn right into the Painter House parking lot at 2 Court Street (Route 7 south).

Do I have to bring my printed ticket to the event?

No, your name will be on the registration list at the door.

Will this event be broadcast?

This event will not be broadcast but the interview will be recorded for future broadcast. The film will be broadcast (and available to stream) from Vermont Public beginning on Sept. 17.

If you have additional questions please reach out to us. Send us a message here or call 800-639-2192, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

