Sept. 27 | An evening with David Sedaris

Where: Spruce Peak Arts - 122 Hourglass Dr, Stowe, VT 05672

When: Friday, Sept. 27 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets: Available from Spruce Peak Arts

In partnership with Spruce Peak Arts

Experience an evening with one of America’s pre-eminent humor writers, David Sedaris. Master of satire and keen observer of human nature, Sedaris will charm you with his witty and insightful storytelling. Beloved for his personal essays and short stories, Sedaris is the author of numerous New York Times bestsellers, including Me Talk Pretty One Day and Calypso. His pieces regularly appear in The New Yorker and his acclaimed works have been translated into 32 languages. Join us for a night filled with laughter and sharp observations from one of the most distinctive voices in contemporary literature.

A selection of David Sedaris’ books will be on sale in the lobby thanks to our bookstore partner Bear Pond Books.