Sept. 13 | Rutland Ice Cream Social & Listening Session

When: Friday, September, 13 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Where: Center Street Marketplace Park - 53 Washington Street, Rutland, VT 05701

Rain location: Roots Restaurant - 55 Washington St, Rutland, VT 05701

RSVP: Tickets are free, but we ask that you RSVP

Join Vermont Public for a community picnic and listening session in Rutland!

Chat with Vermont Public reporters and your neighbors about your community and what’s happening in your town. Enjoy family-friendly activities, giveaways and FREE Wilcox Ice Cream!

Admission is free but please RSVPto let us know you're coming.

This event is made possible with support from Oliver Subaru of Rutland.

This event series is brought to you in part by Front Porch Forum, Vermont Public's lead outreach partner for its 2024 Citizens Agenda project. Their mission is to help neighbors connect and build resilient communities through civil and engaging local online forums.

FAQ

Event Flow:

5:00 p.m. - Event begins

7:00 p.m. - Event ends

Is there a cost to attend?

No, this event is free for all!

What are my parking options?

Free parking is available at metered spots around the park and Green Mountain Shopping Plaza - 286-324, US 7 South St, Rutland, VT 05701.

What are my food and drink options?

Ice cream and water will be available at the event.

How and when will we know if the event is moved to the rain location?

A decision will be made 24 hours in advance. You will be contacted via email.

Will this event be broadcast?

No, but our reporters may be recording their conversations for future use.

What if my question isn’t answered here?

Send us a message here or call 800-639-2192, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.