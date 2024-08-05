Aug. 9 | Stargazing Party 2024 with 'Eye on the Night Sky'

What: Stargazing Party 2024 with 'Eye on the Night Sky'

When: Friday, Aug. 9, 2024 | 9-10 p.m.

Where: Listen from anywhere!

Event Details:

Vermont Public's Jane Lindholm and Mark Breen, Planetarium Director of the Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium in St. Johnsbury will guide you through the night skies, and answer your questions about the stars, planets and constellations.

You'll learn about the Summer Triangle, meteor showers, how to use the Big Dipper to find other stars and much more. Your questions are an important part of the broadcast! You can call in during the show or click here to email your questions ahead of time.

Listen using the Vermont Public app, the radio (find your location frequency here) or stream Vermont Public at vermontpublic.org.

Want to throw your own star-gazing party? Check out these helpful tips:

1. Pick a good site - Choose a location with as little light pollution as possible. If you are in an urban area try to find a location with the widest view of the sky.

2. Invite your friends and family and set up lawn chairs or spread blankets on the ground BEFORE its gets dark (the sunset will occur at about 8:06 p.m. on August 9th).

3. For "night vision" that won't interfere with your ability to see the stars use a headlamp with a red light or wrap a red scarf, bandana, cellophane around your flashlight and secure it with a rubber band or use red or electrical tape.

5. Look up!

