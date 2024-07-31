Healey signs initiative making community college free for many MA residents

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey has signed into law this week an initiative that makes every community college in the state free for any resident in the state who has never earned a bachelor's degree.

The program, called MassEducate, will pay for a student's tuition and fees, and provide a stipend for books and supplies for some. The program builds off another state funded program called MassReconnect, which offers free college, books, and supplies allowance to students who are 25-years and older without an associate or bachelor’s degree.

The new MassEducate program eliminates the age restriction and applies to all 15 community colleges in the state.

President of Berkshire Community College, Ellen Kennedy, said the school has already started registering students.

"It's just an amazing moment in education in Massachusetts,” Kennedy said. “The governor and the legislature are recognizing that this is a way of ensuring we maintain our leadership in, in so many different industry sectors by having an educated workforce."

Kennedy said those interested in taking advantage of the MassEducate program should complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, as soon as possible, to enroll for classes this fall.

In a statement Greenfield Community College President Michelle Schutt called the program a "historic achievement."

”MassEducate will allow people, some of whom may have felt college was out of reach, the opportunity to pursue a free community college education. We are incredibly grateful to the legislature and the Governor for investing in the future of Massachusetts," Schutt said.

Massachusetts residents qualify for free community college if they have not previously earned a bachelor’s degree, have resided in Massachusetts for at least one year, have completed the FAFSA and are enrolled in at least six credits per semester.

Disclaimer: Ellen Kennedy served as the former director of Development at WFCR.