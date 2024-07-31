Aug. 28 | Newport Ice Cream Social & Listening Session

When: Wednesday, August 28, 2024 | 5-7 p.m.

Where: Prouty Beach Waterfront Pavilion - 386 Prouty Beach Rd, Newport, VT 05855

Rain location: Gateway Center - 84 Fyfe Dr, Newport, VT 05855

Tickets: Free Admission | RSVP

About this event:

Join Vermont Public for an ice cream social and listening session at the Prouty Beach Waterfront Pavilion in Newport.

Chat with Vermont Public reporters and your neighbors about your community and what’s happening in your town. Enjoy family-friendly activities, giveaways and FREE Ben & Jerry’s ice cream while taking in the beauty of Lake Memphremagog! We’ll have gluten-free and dairy-free options as well.

Admission is free but please RSVP here to let us know you're coming.

Community Partners -

Goodrich Memorial Library

This event series is brought to you in part by Front Porch Forum, Vermont Public's lead outreach partner for its 2024 Citizens Agenda project. Their mission is to help neighbors connect and build resilient communities through civil and engaging local online forums.

FAQ

Event Flow:

5:00 p.m. - Event begins

7:00 p.m. - Event ends

Is there a cost to attend?

No, this event is free for all!

What are my parking options?

There are 5 parking areas located within the campground. We encourage carpooling! Click here to see a map of the campground.

What are my food and drink options?

Ice cream, including dairy-free and gluten-free options, and water will be available at the event.

How and when will we know if the event is moved to the rain location?

A decision will be made 24 hours in advance. You will be contacted via email.

Will this event be broadcast?

No, but our reporters may be recording their conversations for future use.

What if my question isn’t answered here?

Send us a message here or call 800-639-2192, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

