Counterpoint performs LIVE on Vermont Public Classical: Thursday 7/18 at 11 a.m.

Thursday, July 18 at 11 a.m.

Counterpoint Chorus will perform Scottish and Romani songs by Beethoven and Brahms, and folk songs by Bela Bartok ahead of their concert with the Otter Creek Music Festival. They'll be joined by piano trio: Laura Markowitz, violin, John Dunlop, cello, and Annemieke Spoelstra McLane, piano, who will also perform an excerpt from Clara Schumann's g minor Piano Trio op. 17.

Listen Thursday, July 18 at 11 a.m.


