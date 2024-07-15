Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont Public Classical
Special Programming

Counterpoint performs LIVE on Vermont Public Classical: Thursday 7/18 at 11 a.m.

By Helen Lyons
Published July 15, 2024 at 8:37 AM EDT
Counterpoint Chorus

Thursday, July 18 at 11 a.m.

Counterpoint Chorus will perform Scottish and Romani songs by Beethoven and Brahms, and folk songs by Bela Bartok ahead of their concert with the Otter Creek Music Festival. They'll be joined by piano trio: Laura Markowitz, violin, John Dunlop, cello, and Annemieke Spoelstra McLane, piano, who will also perform an excerpt from Clara Schumann's g minor Piano Trio op. 17.

Listen Thursday, July 18 at 11 a.m. Find us on your local frequency, stream online at vermontpublic.org, or on our mobile app.

Helen Lyons
Helen Lyons serves as the Music Manager and host of Vermont Public Classical’s Monday-Saturday morning program. She grew up in Williston, Vermont, and holds a BA in Music from Wellesley College and Artist Diplomas from the Royal Academy of Music in London, and College-Conservatory of Music at the University of Cincinnati. She has enjoyed an international singing career spanning three continents, performing in Europe, China, The Philippines and the USA.
