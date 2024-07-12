Worcester gymnast Nedoroscik has medal hopes for Paris

The Summer Olympics will begin in Paris on July 26. Among the Massachusetts contingent is gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik of Worcester. He's a former world champion in the pommel horse and will participating in that event and the team competition for Team USA.

Nedoroscik told NEPM what it was like waiting to find out if he made the team — right after the U.S. Olympic Trials last month.

Stephen Nedoroscik, gymnast: And they finally did announce my name. I mean, I was just on top of the world. I immediately got up. I didn't know where I was going, but got up, started hugging people. It's really just a dream come true and I cannot wait to represent Team USA.

Adam Frenier, NEPM: And since you were named to the Olympic team, what's life been like for you as far as all the outreach from friends and family, and trying to get yourself ready to compete on the world's biggest stage?

Yeah, so last week was my week of celebration, responding to a whole lot of people, a lot of people that haven't really reached out to me in years and years. So, it's good to know that they're all looking out and they finally saw that I made it, I made my dream come true, I made the Olympic team. You know, that was last week. It was for celebration of making that team.

This week, I'm kind of more zoned in. I realize I have a phenomenal opportunity ahead of me. We have a fantastic team going out there, with a really good chance of medaling, and then me, myself, hoping to get to that pommel horse final and get a medal myself as well.

Let's talk about the pommel horse. How did you get involved in this? And how did this become your specialty? You're a former world champion. You had a lot of success at Penn State in your college days, and now you get to go to the Olympics. So how did this become your thing?

So back when I was training in Sterling, Massachusetts, I started to get better and better at the pommel horse. I remember one day a coach just visiting saw me on pommel horse and said, "Dang, you're really good. One day you could be a national champion at that." And I really didn't know how good I was, compared to anyone else. I was really just competing regionally. But — sure enough — that next year I made nationals and I won the J.O. (Junior Olympic) national title on pommel horse.

And from there I started talking with colleges and decided to go to Penn State. I was planning on doing more than just the pommel horse, but you know, when you go from a club gym to a collegiate gym, you see just how talented gymnasts really are in this nation. And purely just wanting to be the best at pommel horse at Penn State, I decided to specialize. And I've stuck with that ever since.

So, take us back — how did you get involved in gymnastics as a whole?

As a toddler, you know, 4 years old, I would crawl up the walls, you know, I'd shimmy up the door and it scared the babysitter. And my parents just called me their "little monkey boy," and they decided, "Hey, this kid probably would do a good job if we put him in gymnastics." So they sent me off to one of those preschool gyms.

First day I'm there, there's a 15-foot rope. My little 4-year-old body was able to manage to climb the entire thing to the top. And, you know, all it took was that one session I got invited to join the actual gymnastics team.

As you get ready to go to Paris, you're not the only person on the men's gymnastics team from Massachusetts headed there as well. Frederick Richard had a great Olympic trials as well. Is it pretty cool to see two people from the same state, and really not all that far away, represent the U.S.?

I mean, it is phenomenal. It's so cool. We're both Region 6, both Massachusetts born and raised. Fred is a phenomenal athlete. But, you know, the one thing they say about our region is that it's one of the worst for gymnastics. You know, just because there isn't as many gyms, there isn't as many programs pushing for gymnastics. And me and Fred are kind of pushing against those and saying, "Well, look, we're representing two out of five on this Olympic team." So, representing Massachusetts, it's going to be awesome. Me and him are so excited.

And what does all this mean to you? I realize you've worked very hard to get to this point. You had a little bit of disappointment there three years ago, but now you've made it. You'll be marching into, or floating in, I guess, as it is with the opening ceremonies in just a few short weeks. What does all this mean to you?

Yeah, I look back to three years ago trying out for that Tokyo Olympics, and, it was such a disappointment when I didn't make it. This feels almost like, you know, my vengeance, right? Coming back swinging.

I'm just so honored and proud to be representing Team USA. It is a dream come true, but I feel like these last three years have taught me so much about staying with the sport, staying motivated, and, you know, it's all worth it in the end.

And finally, how do you like your team's chances? You spoke about this a little bit before, but do you feel like there are medals out there to be had for yourself and for the entire team?

I never like to say that we're definitely going to medal. But I'll tell you what — we have a very good chance of medaling, the team and I think myself individually as well.

