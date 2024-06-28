Connecticut Public lays off 4% of its staff, citing expenses growing faster than revenues

Connecticut Public announced on Friday the nonprofit broadcaster is laying off four full-time and several temporary employees. That's a 4% reduction in staff, according to the Hartford-based organization.

In a statement, Connecticut Public said expenses "have grown at rates that have exceeded revenues for the last few years" and that some expenses were because of "deliberate investments" and also inflation.

President and CEO Mark Contreras declined to be interviewed and a Connecticut Public spokesperson declined to answer questions beyond the statement.

“These decisions are never easy and only come after taking many other steps to stabilize finances," Contreras said in the statement.

Connecticut Public did not release the names of affected employees.

In a separate letter to staff, Contreras said, in addition to the layoffs, there will be no across-the-board salary increases for the next year. In addition, tuition and student loan reimbursement would not be offered and there will be limits on "training, conferences, overtime and discretionary travel."

But Connecticut Public will offer its employees an increase in paid time off around the holidays.

The nonprofit reported to the IRS total revenues of nearly $23 million for fiscal year 2023 — a decrease of about $2.5 million from the year before, when reported revenues were nearly $25.5 million.

The announcement Friday follows layoffs at other public media stations around the country and in New England.

In May, GBH in Boston announced it was laying off 4% of its workforce — 32 employees — citing an increase in the cost of business coupled with flat revenues.

In April, WBUR, also in Boston, announced it was cutting as much as 14% of its staff through buyouts and layoffs, due to a big drop in underwriting.

NEPM in Springfield, Massachusetts, laid off 20% of its staff in March of 2023.

In the letter to employees, Contreras wrote, "Those affected by these changes have made lasting and impactful contributions to our organization, for which we are all grateful."

"We believe that the changes discussed above—while difficult—will allow us to deliver on our mission sustainably into the future," he wrote.

NEPM reported and edited this story independently, at the request of the Connecticut Public newsroom. No Connecticut Public staff or leadership had oversight or reviewed the story before it was published.