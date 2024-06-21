Jul. 16 | Homegoings Live: Madame Gandhi

Where: Vermont Public Studios - 365 Troy Ave., Colchester, VT 05446

When: Tuesday, July 16 at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets: By donation | Reserve your spot here

About this event:

Go behind the scenes and be a part of the audience for a live recording of our Homegoings podcast. Host Myra Flynn will sit down with musician and activist Madame Gandhi for a candid conversation about: The freedom in queerness, feminism as a super-power, how to be a holistic hustler, and positivity — as a lifestyle.

Gandhi is an award-winning artist and activist known for her uplifting, percussive electronic music and positive message about gender liberation and personal power. She is the former drummer for artists M.I.A and Thievery Corporation. Madame Gandhi’s mission is to use her music and voice as a medium for a message about positivity, personal expression and human thriving.

Following the podcast taping we invite you to mix and mingle while enjoying Jamaican food from Thingz From Yaad and a live DJ set from Madame Gandhi.

FAQ

Event Flow:

5:30 p.m. - Doors open

6:00 p.m. - Podcast recording begins

7:30 p.m. - Podcast recording ends | Food is available

7:45 p.m. - DJ Set begins

9:00 p.m. - Event ends

Is there a cost to attend?

Yes, attendees are asked to make a donation.

What are my transportation and parking options?

Vermont Public is within walking distance of the #2 GMAT bus stop on Ethan Allen Ave. Free parking is at Vermont Public - 365 Troy Ave. in Colchester.

What are my food and drink options?

We will provide non-alcoholic beverages and Jamaican food from Thingz From Yaad.

Will this event be broadcast?

The event will be recorded but it will not be broadcast live. The audio and video will be broadcast at a later date.

What if my question isn’t answered here?

Send us a message here or call 800-639-2192, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

