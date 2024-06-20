Jul. 5 | StoryCorps in Vermont Open House

Where: Harmony Lot - Downtown Brattleboro - 18 Harmony Place

When: Friday, July 5, 2024 | 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Free Admission: RSVP

Vermont Public is excited to host StoryCorps, the national oral history project, when it stops in Vermont from July 5 - August 2 to record interviews in-person and virtually as part of its 2024 Mobile Tour.

During its Vermont stop, StoryCorps will base its custom recording studio, housed in a signature Airstream trailer, at Harmony Lot in Downtown Brattleboro and they will set-up a satellite recording studio on the second floor of Goodrich Memorial Library in Newport from July 19-22.

Join us in Brattleboro to get a tour of the Airstream trailer, meet the StoryCorps facilitators, sign up to record your own interview and enjoy some refreshments. All are welcome to this free event.

Already know you want to record your story? Click or tap here to sign up.

Event rundown:

11:30 - 12:00 | Enjoy refreshments and tours of the mobile studio

12 - 12:15 | Messages from: Vermont Public’s interim CEO, Brendan Kinney | Local StoryCorps sponsor Landmark College | StoryCorps Site Manager, Latojia Dawkins

12:15 - 12:30 | Enjoy refreshments and tours of the mobile studio

12:30 | Event concludes and attendees are asked to move their cars from Harmony lot in preparation for Brattleboro’s First Friday Gallery Walk.

Click or tap here to RSVP for this free event.

