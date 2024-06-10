(The Hills are A) Live on Vermont Public Classical: Celebrating The Sound of Music

Listen Live Thursday, June 13 at 11 a.m.

Join us for a concert of excerpts from Rogers and Hammerstein's beloved musical, The Sound of Music. Celebrating milestone anniversaries of the Vermont Symphony Orchestra, Lyric Theatre, and premiere of the musical itself, this joint production is a first-of-its kind collaboration. Although the performances at the Trapp Family Lodge are sold out, Vermont Public Classical will welcome singers from the production to Stetson Studio One to bring selections from this beloved musical (with its special connection to the Green Mountains) right to you!

Listen on your local frequency, stream online at vermontpublic.org, or on our mobile app.

