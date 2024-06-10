Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont Public Classical
Special Programming

(The Hills are A) Live on Vermont Public Classical: Celebrating The Sound of Music

By Helen Lyons
Published June 10, 2024 at 9:13 AM EDT
Image of an outdoor stage with audience gathered for a performance. Mountains in the background. The Sound of Music logo in bright yellow above the scene.
photo care of the Lyric Theatre

Listen Live Thursday, June 13 at 11 a.m.

Join us for a concert of excerpts from Rogers and Hammerstein's beloved musical, The Sound of Music. Celebrating milestone anniversaries of the Vermont Symphony Orchestra, Lyric Theatre, and premiere of the musical itself, this joint production is a first-of-its kind collaboration. Although the performances at the Trapp Family Lodge are sold out, Vermont Public Classical will welcome singers from the production to Stetson Studio One to bring selections from this beloved musical (with its special connection to the Green Mountains) right to you!

Listen on your local frequency, stream online at vermontpublic.org, or on our mobile app.

Join us, Thursday, June 13 at 11 a.m.

Special Programming
Helen Lyons
Helen Lyons serves as the Music Manager and host of Vermont Public Classical’s Monday-Saturday morning program. She grew up in Williston, Vermont, and holds a BA in Music from Wellesley College and Artist Diplomas from the Royal Academy of Music in London, and College-Conservatory of Music at the University of Cincinnati. She has enjoyed an international singing career spanning three continents, performing in Europe, China, The Philippines and the USA.
