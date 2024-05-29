Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

AI development could be slowed by a huge demand for electricity

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published May 29, 2024 at 3:50 PM EDT
Millstone Power Plant
Pedro Mendes
/
Wikimedia Commons
Millstone Power Plant

The massive amount of energy needed to power Artificial Intelligence could slow its development in the U.S., according to a Connecticut database security and privacy expert.

Connecticut and other states would have to significantly improve their energy infrastructure to keep up with the electricity needed for AI computing, said Chetan Jaiswal, a computer science professor at Quinnipiac University and an AI researcher.

“For example, a single chip running for nine days uses more than 27,000 kilowatt hours. An average household uses approximately 10,000 kilowatt hours annually,” Jaiswal said.

“That’s just one processor running for nine days. You realize the more processors we bring in, the more energy consumption it becomes,” he added.

This is among the top problems for America in maintaining its edge over China in AI development.

A massive high-speed data center complex has been proposed for Connecticut, next to the Millstone Nuclear Power plant in Waterford.

It would draw its electricity directly from the nuclear plant.

The data center would be the single largest electricity user in the state.

In the meantime, the state General Assembly didn’t take action on a state electric vehicle mandate this year because some lawmakers were concerned the state did not have the necessary electricity infrastructure.
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma
Latest Stories