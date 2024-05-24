Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

June 6 | Homegoings Live: Black Women In Jazz

Vermont Public | By Vermont Public Staff
Published May 24, 2024 at 8:43 AM EDT
Three photos side by side of Adi Oasis, Myra Flynn and Melanie Charles
Courtesy
/
Flynn Center
Adi Oasis, Myra Flynn and Melanie Charles.

Thursday, June 6, 2024 | 11 a.m.
Flynn Center for the Performing Arts | 153 Main St., Burlington
Free | Reserve Tickets

Join us for a live taping of Homegoings at Burlington’s Flynn Center as part of this year’s Burlington Discover Jazz Festival. Host Myra Flynn will lead a raw and inspiring discussion about navigating the jazz world (and beyond) as women of color. Joining her on the Flynn’s Main Stage is festival curator and performer Adi Oasis and singer Melanie Charles. The event will be recorded for an upcoming episode of Homegoings.

This event is free for all and includes students from local schools in attendance. Please reserve your tickets here.

Homegoings invites listeners to take part in candid and genuine conversations about race. Host and Executive Producer Myra Flynn explores themes that fearlessly straddle the line between necessary and uncomfortable, as she speaks with artists, experts and regular folks all over the country about their literal skin in the game—of everyday life.
