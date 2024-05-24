June 6 | Homegoings Live: Black Women In Jazz

Thursday, June 6, 2024 | 11 a.m.

Flynn Center for the Performing Arts | 153 Main St., Burlington

Free | Reserve Tickets

Join us for a live taping of Homegoings at Burlington’s Flynn Center as part of this year’s Burlington Discover Jazz Festival. Host Myra Flynn will lead a raw and inspiring discussion about navigating the jazz world (and beyond) as women of color. Joining her on the Flynn’s Main Stage is festival curator and performer Adi Oasis and singer Melanie Charles. The event will be recorded for an upcoming episode of Homegoings.

This event is free for all and includes students from local schools in attendance. Please reserve your tickets here.

Homegoings invites listeners to take part in candid and genuine conversations about race. Host and Executive Producer Myra Flynn explores themes that fearlessly straddle the line between necessary and uncomfortable, as she speaks with artists, experts and regular folks all over the country about their literal skin in the game—of everyday life.