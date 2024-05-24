June 13 | Brave Little Babes Mixer

Thursday, June 13, 2024 | 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Babes Bar, 221 Main St, Bethel, VT 05032

Free Admission | Reserve Tickets

Join Vermont Public and Brave Little State for a mix and mingle at Babes Bar! Come meet fellow listeners and the Brave Little State team, and be part of a live voting round to shape an upcoming episode of the show. We’ll have beverage specials and free pizza; enter to win some Brave Little State swag and record your own questions about Vermont for the podcast.

If you have any questions please feel free to email events@vermontpublic.org.