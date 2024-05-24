Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

June 13 | Brave Little Babes Mixer

Vermont Public | By Vermont Public Staff
Published May 24, 2024 at 9:42 AM EDT
Laura Nakasaka
/
Vermont Public

Thursday, June 13, 2024 | 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Babes Bar, 221 Main St, Bethel, VT 05032
Free Admission | Reserve Tickets

Join Vermont Public and Brave Little State for a mix and mingle at Babes Bar! Come meet fellow listeners and the Brave Little State team, and be part of a live voting round to shape an upcoming episode of the show. We’ll have beverage specials and free pizza; enter to win some Brave Little State swag and record your own questions about Vermont for the podcast.

If you have any questions please feel free to email events@vermontpublic.org.
Tags
Events
Vermont Public Staff
See stories by Vermont Public Staff
Latest Stories