Katie Oprea, oboe, Rachael Elliott, bassoon, and Cynthia Huard, piano, of Heliand visit Vermont Public's Stetson Studio One for a live performance preview of their Danza Gaia program, including tango-inspired music by Astor Piazzolla, Noelia Escalzo, and Madeleine Dring, and the the Trio by Francis Poulenc.

Listen Thursday May 16 at 11 a.m.