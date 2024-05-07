UMass Amherst protestors once again set up encampment

Tensions were high Tuesday at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, where demonstrators have occupied part of the campus lawn in protest of Israel’s war in Gaza.

The demonstration comes on the same day that students re-established a tent encampment on campus in solidarity with Palestine.

Sam Martinez is a student protester. She said organizers want UMass to begin disclosing and divesting from any investments or partnerships with arms makers.

" A big thing is divesting from war profiteers and divesting from a genocide in general. A big focus has been around Raytheon because it’s such a big weapons contributor to Israel,” she said.

Associate professor Hoang Phan is a member of the group Faculty for Justice in Palestine. He said the group’s demands are part of the broader Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions movement seeking, among other things, to end Israel’s war in Gaza.

“This is a peaceful nonviolence movement that is growing across the globe and you are now joining that BDS movement,” he said.

UMass Chancellor Javier Reyes issued a statement saying while students can stay and continue to demonstrate, unauthorized structures must be removed. He was scheduled to meet with protesters at 4:30 p.m. to discuss the demands.