Former ACLU leader explains opposition to federal antisemitism bill

A familiar criticism being voiced about the pro-Palestinian protests occurring on campuses across America is that the protests are antisemitic. In early May, the U.S. House passed an antisemitism awareness bill with broad bipartisan support by vote of 320 to 91. The bill now awaits Senate approval.

The American Civil Liberties Union opposes the measure, which would broaden the definition for the federal Department of Education to enforce anti-discrimination laws.

“The problem with the Antisemitism Awareness Act is that it purports to outlaw not violent conduct, not harassing or threatening speech, but ideas that are disfavored,” said Nadine Strossen, the former president of the national ACLU.

Specifically, if the Antisemitism Awareness Act were to become law, it would broaden the legal definition of antisemitism to include speech that is critical of Israel.

“It purports to define certain expressions regarding, for example, Israeli policy, as being a conduct that should be equated with punishable antisemitism,” Strossen said. “The university should not be setting it up and Congress should not be pressuring the universities to set up certain ideas as a basis for imposing sanctions for discriminatory conduct.”

The U.S. state department’s working definition of antisemitism is currently “a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews.” Critics say there have been many antisemitic sentiments loudly expressed at many of the pro-Palestinian protests. Protest organizers say that isn’t true. Strossen said it doesn’t matter.

Even though the United Nations is among those who believe history has many examples of hateful speech leading to violence, Strossen said the ACLU’s position is that hateful speech must be protected until it crosses a specific line.

“Everybody has the right to spew expressly hateful speech, either hateful toward Israelis or hateful toward Palestinians,” Strossen said. “Universities do have to, on the one hand, not punish speech solely because of objection to its viewpoint, no matter how wrong-headed and even evil and even vaguely dangerous they might believe the viewpoint to be. But when it crosses over into punishable harassment and targeted true threats or an intentional incitement of violence, then it can and should be punished.”

Strossen said even if protestors and counter-protestors are spewing hateful speech, punishing that speech is not the way to keep everyone safe.

“History, including the history in Germany leading up to the ascension to power of the Nazis and the Holocaust, demonstrates that you are never going to suppress hatred,” Strossen said. “You are never going to prevent discrimination or discriminatory violence by targeting speech. If anything, that has a counterproductive effect because the ideas never go away.”