Apr. 15-21 | Made Here Film Festival Virtual Screenings

By Amy Zielinski
Published April 16, 2024
The fourth annual Made Here Film Festival is co-produced with Vermont International Film Festival.

The annual spring Made Here Film Festival (MHFF) is New England’s only competitive festival devoted entirely to films made by New England filmmakers and our neighbor, Québec.

Virtual screenings are free and available April 15-21.

FILMS ARE NOW SCREENING ONLINE: https://www.madeherefilmfestival.org/virtual/

Made Here Film Festival does not impose a fixed price ticket - please pay as you can. We have pledged to share a portion of your donations with the filmmakers. Virtual screenings will be geo-blocked to viewers located in the Made Here Region - Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont and Québec.
