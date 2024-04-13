60,000 UConn men's basketball fans celebrate the NCAA champions in Hartford

UConn fans descended on downtown Hartford on Saturday to catch a glimpse of the UConn Huskies as they celebrated their national championship win.

Hartford Police estimated that 60,000 attendees were in the crowd.

The men’s basketball team won their 6th NCAA title on Monday night. They also won last year’s tournament.

1 of 7 — IMG_8415.JPG Molly Ingram / WSHU 2 of 7 — IMG_8732.JPG Molly Ingram / WSHU 3 of 7 — IMG_8382.JPG UConn legend "Big Red" receives a warm welcome from fans at the parade. Tom Emery has been attending games for more than 40 years. Molly Ingram / WSHU 4 of 7 — IMG_8431.JPG Molly Ingram / WSHU 5 of 7 — IMG_8614.JPG Governor Lamont rides the parade bus with the team. Molly Ingram / WSHU 6 of 7 — IMG_8442.JPG Molly Ingram / WSHU 7 of 7 — IMG_9048.JPG Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz and U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes celebrate the Huskies. Molly Ingram / WSHU

The parade was attended by Connecticut dignitaries including Gov. Ned Lamont, Lieutenant Gov. Susan Bysiewicz (D), US Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Hartford Mayor Arunan Arulampalam, and more.

“Hey America, this is what the basketball capital of America looks like,” Lamont told the crowd. “Let’s hear it for the Huskies!”

“Next year we go for a three-peat,” Head Coach Dan Hurley said.

