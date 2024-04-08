Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

ECLIPSE DAY IN VERMONT: Live Updates | Live Video | All Coverage


PHOTOS: A blue sky day for the wonder of totality in New England

New England News Collaborative | By Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public
Published April 8, 2024 at 3:17 PM EDT
Eclipse glasses sculpture in downtown Houlton, Maine. (Susan Sharon/Maine Public)
Susan Sharon
/
Maine Public
Visitors to Houlton Maine, gather around an eclipse glasses sculpture prior to the day's main event.

Across a swath of northern New England, people experienced the changing light and conditions of a rare solar eclipse, and they celebrated in their own ways.

Our journalists in cities, towns and rural places captured the moment.

The early morning sun breaks over downtown Houlton, Maine, in the totality by day's end.
Brian Bechard
/
Maine Public
The early morning sun breaks over downtown Houlton, Maine, in the totality by day's end.
Traffic backs up on Interstate 89 in South Royalton, Vermont, on Monday morning.
Jesse Costa
/
WBUR
Traffic backs up on Interstate 89 in South Royalton, Vermont, on Monday morning.
Big Nazo, a performance art group from Rhode Island, exhibits their art in Houlton, Maine, on the morning ahead of the eclipse.
Patty Wight
/
Maine Public
Big Nazo, a performance art group from Rhode Island, exhibits their art in Houlton, Maine, on the morning ahead of the eclipse.
Viewers, including Tanmoy Sarkar from Maryland, get set up in prime spots on Moosehead Lake in Greenville, Maine.
Esta Pratt-Kielley
/
Maine Public
Viewers get set up in prime spots on Moosehead Lake in Greenville, Maine.
Eclipse watchers in Brandon, Vermont, toast its arrival.
Nina Keck
/
Vermont Public
Eclipse watchers in Brandon, Vermont, toast its arrival.
Photographed near 2:30 in the afternoon, the total solar eclipse begins in Burlington, Vermont.
Zoe McDonald
/
Vermont Public
Photographed near 2:30 in the afternoon, the total solar eclipse begins in Burlington, Vermont.
Gibby Gibson, left, from Bangor, and O’Brien Quaid, right, from Hermon, look up at the partial eclipse in Millinocket, Maine, on Monday, April 8, 2024.
Raquel C. Zaldívar
/
New England News Collaborative
Gibby Gibson, left, from Bangor, and O’Brien Quaid, right, from Hermon, look up at the partial eclipse in Millinocket, Maine, on Monday, April 8, 2024.
The solar eclipse reaches totality over Vermont.
Sophie Stephens
/
Vermont Public
The solar eclipse reaches totality over Vermont.
Kids watch the total eclipse begin sitting on a cannon out in front of the Vermont State Montpelier, Vermont on April 8, 2024.
Jesse Costa
/
WBUR
Kids watch the total eclipse begin sitting on a cannon out in front of the Vermont State Montpelier, Vermont on April 8, 2024.
Totality in Saint Albans, VT.
Katie Miller
/
Vermont Public
Totality in Saint Albans, VT.
Julia Ozog and Chris Pienta of Boston check out the start of the eclipse at Houlton Riverfront Park in Maine.
Patty Wight
/
Maine Public
Julia Ozog and Chris Pienta of Boston check out the start of the eclipse at Houlton Riverfront Park in Maine.
Totality on a dock on Moosehead Lake in Greenville, Maine.
Esta Pratt-Kielley
/
Maine Public
Totality on a dock on Moosehead Lake in Greenville, Maine.
the "diamond ring" phenomenon at the end of the eclipse over Burlington, Vermont.
Zoe McDonald
/
Vermont Public
the "diamond ring" phenomenon at the end of the eclipse over Burlington, Vermont.
Eclipse watchers get a view of the sun from atop Saddleback Mountain in Rangley, Maine.
Ari Snider
/
Maine Public
Eclipse watchers get a view of the sun from atop Saddleback Mountain in Rangley, Maine.

Note: We're updating this post as more images come in from across the region.
