PHOTOS: A blue sky day for the wonder of totality in New England

Across a swath of northern New England, people experienced the changing light and conditions of a rare solar eclipse, and they celebrated in their own ways.

Our journalists in cities, towns and rural places captured the moment.

Brian Bechard / Maine Public The early morning sun breaks over downtown Houlton, Maine, in the totality by day's end.

Jesse Costa / WBUR Traffic backs up on Interstate 89 in South Royalton, Vermont, on Monday morning.

Patty Wight / Maine Public Big Nazo, a performance art group from Rhode Island, exhibits their art in Houlton, Maine, on the morning ahead of the eclipse.

Esta Pratt-Kielley / Maine Public Viewers get set up in prime spots on Moosehead Lake in Greenville, Maine.

Nina Keck / Vermont Public Eclipse watchers in Brandon, Vermont, toast its arrival.

Zoe McDonald / Vermont Public Photographed near 2:30 in the afternoon, the total solar eclipse begins in Burlington, Vermont.

Raquel C. Zaldívar / New England News Collaborative Gibby Gibson, left, from Bangor, and O’Brien Quaid, right, from Hermon, look up at the partial eclipse in Millinocket, Maine, on Monday, April 8, 2024.

Sophie Stephens / Vermont Public The solar eclipse reaches totality over Vermont.

Jesse Costa / WBUR Kids watch the total eclipse begin sitting on a cannon out in front of the Vermont State Montpelier, Vermont on April 8, 2024.

Katie Miller / Vermont Public Totality in Saint Albans, VT.

Patty Wight / Maine Public Julia Ozog and Chris Pienta of Boston check out the start of the eclipse at Houlton Riverfront Park in Maine.

Esta Pratt-Kielley / Maine Public Totality on a dock on Moosehead Lake in Greenville, Maine.

Zoe McDonald / Vermont Public the "diamond ring" phenomenon at the end of the eclipse over Burlington, Vermont.

Ari Snider / Maine Public Eclipse watchers get a view of the sun from atop Saddleback Mountain in Rangley, Maine.

Note: We're updating this post as more images come in from across the region.