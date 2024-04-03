May 11 | Slow Birding in Bellows Falls with the Bird Diva

‘Out There’, Vermont Public’s environmental newsletter, and Bird Diva Bridget Butler are teaming up for a Slow Birding outing that will offer up a mindful approach to birding that will connect you with birds, the land, and yourself. Bridget will lead you on an outcome-free outing that will focus on getting to know birds beyond their identification.

When: Saturday, May 11, 2024 | 1-4 p.m.

Where: Herrick’s Cove - 4 Herricks Cove Road Bellows Falls, Vermont 05101

Rain date: Sunday, May 12, 2024

Click or tap here to learn more and purchase your tickets.

We’ll start the outing by getting to know who’s on the landscape that particular day and practice sharing our observations as a group in a way that uplifts each participant, no matter their level of knowledge or experience birding. Next, we’ll settle into a sit spot session with prompts that Bridget will offer the group to use. We’ll wrap up by coming back together and sharing our observations, feelings, and wonderings with the whole group.

Consider bringing a portable chair, journal, hot beverage or water, binoculars, hat, sunscreen, bug spray and whatever will make you most comfortable sitting in place. We will have some binoculars and portable chairs for participants to borrow. Participants should dress for the weather and at least 30 minutes sitting in place.

We will strive to make each outing as accessible as possible. If you have any accessibility needs, please let us know and we’ll do our best to accommodate you. Birding is for everyone and Slow Birding is meant to be accessible to all!

Made possible with support from Vermont Fish & Wildlife and Stride Creative.

FAQ:

Event time:

1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Event Flow:

1 - 1:15 p.m. - Park and gather in parking lot

1:15 - 1:30 - Walk to event location

1:30 - 3:30 - Slow Birding event

3:30 - 4 p.m. - Return to parking lot and depart

When will we know if the event is moved to the rain date?

A decision will be made 24 hours in advance. You will be contacted via email.

Is there a cost to attend?

Yes, ticket are $20 each + Eventbrite fees

What are the directions?

Herricks Cove is located off Exit 6 of I-91. Take 103 east to Rt. 5 north. After crossing the Williams River, turn right on the Herricks Cove Road.

What are the parking options?

There is a small parking lot on Herrick’s Cove Rd.

Cancellation policy

These are intimate events with limited space, if you need to cancel please do so at least 24 hours in advance.

What are my food and drink options?

No food or drink will be available. Please bring anything you’d like to eat or drink with you.

Will this event be broadcast?

No, this event will not be broadcast or recorded.

What if my question isn’t answered here?

Send us an email at events@vermontpublic.org or call 800-639-2192, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

