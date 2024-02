For some African immigrants in Maine, navigating racial identity in the US is complicated

As the U.S.-born child of Congolese and Burundian immigrants, Firdaws Hakizimana said she relished her connection with multiple countries and cultures.

But when she got to high school in Portland, that confused some of her peers.

“They were just like, ‘What are you?’” Hakizimana remembered.

Hakizimana said she was able to make friends through shared interests, but never felt like she fit into a single national or ethnic identity.

“It was just like offset by the fact that I was Muslim, and then at the same time of two different ethnic groups. So they were just like, ‘Where do you fit in all of that?’” she said.

Hakizimana is not alone in her struggles to square African immigrant identity with racial categories in the U.S.

It has been top of mind in recent years for 24-year-old Shukri Abdirahman, whose family came to Lewiston from Kenya when she was 10 years old.

Abdirahman said she grew up with a strong sense of Somali Bantu identity, and saw her experiences as being intertwined with the struggles of Black Americans.

“Even though I'm an immigrant, I might wear a headscarf, and there's some things that are different about me, I knew that I could also face the same racism that they faced, and I did face the same racism that they faced,” Abdirahman said.

After the murder of George Floyd in 2020, Abdirahman felt called to action, and joined an effort to organize a Black Lives Matter protest.

But, Abdirahman said, her activism prompted some difficult conversations with her mother.

"She was like, ‘At the end of the day, you know, you’re Somali Bantu, you're not African American. So remember that,’” Abdirahman said.

Abdirahman was not dissuaded, and the rally drew hundreds of people.

Despite the fact that she and her mother may hold different views on race and identity, Abdirahman said it has been a learning opportunity for both of them.

"She takes the time to realize that her experiences are different from our experiences, because we're growing up here. And we take the time to also hear her out and ask her about, you know, when she was young and how her life was in Somalia and in Kenya,” Abdirahman said.

Ari Snider / Maine Public Anna Candido moved to Maine from Namibia with her family in 2022. She said racial categories in the U.S. often obscure more information than they reveal.

For some more recent arrivals, including 26-year-old Anna Candido, American racial categories often don’t feel accurate.

Candido came to Maine from Namibia in 2022 with her family. She remembered the first time she needed to fill out official paperwork in the U.S., and encountered the term Black American, which she felt didn’t fully represent her.

"I am Black, yes. But I'm not Black American," Candido said. "I'm Black African."

And Candido said making that distinction respects the fact that Black American history is not one that she claims as her own.

"Because I come from a country where I was Black and I lived there freely," she said. "So when I came here, I understood that the Black people here have a different type of pain and suffering that they carry."

Candido said racial categories in the U.S. can actually obscure more information than they reveal. Explaining her identity to someone in Namibia, she said, required a lot more context.

"My parents are Angolan and my mom is mixed with Congolese, and she speaks Ciluba, and my dad speaks Kimbundu, he grew up in the city of Moxico. There is so much root and depth in one person,” Candido said.

Candido said she worries that if she has kids who grow up in the U.S., they won’t have that same connection to the places and cultures of their ancestors.

Ari Snider / Maine Public Firdaws Hakizimana in Portland in Feb. 2024. Growing up in the U.S. with Congolese and Burundian parents, Hakizimana says she has learned to embrace and celebrate the African and American aspects of her upbringing.

But Hakizimana said she has found a way to balance her American upbringing with her parents’ immigrant identities.

"I kind of break down the name African American into African and American," she said. "So that is me."

Rather than worry about fitting her identity into specific categories, Hakizimana chooses to stitch together the African elements — a love of her mother’s Congolese cooking, for example, and a fashion sense that tends toward the bright and colorful — with what she sees as a uniquely American embrace of multiculturalism.

“I get to take what I want. I get to not take what I don't want, and I can be the best version of all of them,” Hakizimana said.