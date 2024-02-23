Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont Public 2024 PMJA Entry: Series

Vermont Public | By Vermont Public Staff
Published February 23, 2024 at 4:06 PM EST

"What class are you?" It's a question that Vermont Public reporter Erica Heilman has been asking Vermonters from all sorts of backgrounds for this ongoing series about money, class and privilege.

Featured in our submission:

- Derby resident Kathleen Patrick on why she can't afford to work full-time
- Montpelier attorney Mike Donofrio on what it means to be of means, and finding connection
- Kate on class divides in Vermont and how to scrape enough money together to buy land
- West Glover's John Rodgers on why there are so few working class people in the Vt. Legislature
- Ashton Allen is building community in Hardwick, one meal at a time
