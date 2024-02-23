Vermont Public 2024 PMJA Entry: Series

"What class are you?" It's a question that Vermont Public reporter Erica Heilman has been asking Vermonters from all sorts of backgrounds for this ongoing series about money, class and privilege.

Featured in our submission:

- Derby resident Kathleen Patrick on why she can't afford to work full-time

- Montpelier attorney Mike Donofrio on what it means to be of means, and finding connection

- Kate on class divides in Vermont and how to scrape enough money together to buy land

- West Glover's John Rodgers on why there are so few working class people in the Vt. Legislature

- Ashton Allen is building community in Hardwick, one meal at a time