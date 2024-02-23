Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vermont Public 2024 PMJA Entry: National News Coverage

Vermont Public | By Vermont Public Staff
Published February 23, 2024 at 3:32 PM EST
A city street in Montpelier, with old brick buildings on each side, with several feet of water covering the road
Peter Hirschfeld
/
Vermont Public
The city of Montpelier wants to prevent future floods from causing the scale of damage the state's capital experienced in July.

In the aftermath of the historic flooding that devastated many parts of Vermont in July of 2023, Vermont Public reporters took to the national airwaves with both breaking news and sound-rich follow-up features. Our entry includes the following:

- A powerful storm is hitting Vermont hard, causing flash floods (NPR's All Things Considered, July 10)
- Heavy rains and flooding prompt rescues, evacuations and emergency warnings (NPR's Morning Edition, July 11)
- Nearly 120 people have been rescued as flooding continues in Vermont (NPR's All Things Considered, July 11)
- Vermont is dealing with catastrophic flooding (WAMU & NPR's 1A, July 12)
- Disaster unpreparedness (Vox's Today, Explained, July 13)
- How a ski town in Vermont is grappling with the aftermath of flooding (NPR's Weekend Edition Saturday, July 15)
- Homeowners in Vermont weigh whether to repair or take a buyout after floods (NPR's All Things Considered, September 12)
Vermont Public Staff
See stories by Vermont Public Staff
Latest Stories