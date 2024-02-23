Vermont Public 2024 PMJA Entry: National News Coverage

In the aftermath of the historic flooding that devastated many parts of Vermont in July of 2023, Vermont Public reporters took to the national airwaves with both breaking news and sound-rich follow-up features. Our entry includes the following:

- A powerful storm is hitting Vermont hard, causing flash floods (NPR's All Things Considered, July 10)

- Heavy rains and flooding prompt rescues, evacuations and emergency warnings (NPR's Morning Edition, July 11)

- Nearly 120 people have been rescued as flooding continues in Vermont (NPR's All Things Considered, July 11)

- Vermont is dealing with catastrophic flooding (WAMU & NPR's 1A, July 12)

- Disaster unpreparedness (Vox's Today, Explained, July 13)

- How a ski town in Vermont is grappling with the aftermath of flooding (NPR's Weekend Edition Saturday, July 15)

- Homeowners in Vermont weigh whether to repair or take a buyout after floods (NPR's All Things Considered, September 12)

