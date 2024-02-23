Vermont Public 2024 PMJA Entry: Continuing Coverage

The historic flooding that devastated many parts of Vermont began on July 10, 2023. In this entry, Vermont Public's breaking news coverage gives way to an ongoing exploration of the impact of the flood on our state's residents and economy, on the flood's connection to human-caused climate change and landscape change, and on the prospects for equitable recovery and resilience.

Our audio entry features excerpts from the following:

July 12, 2023: In Johnson, no one knows how the wastewater treatment plant is faring

July 14, 2023: Why Vermont streams have become more powerful — and how that fuels devastating flooding

July 18, 2023: Vermont farmers reckon with total crop loss following floods

July 25, 2023: Vermont spent millions on flood mitigation after Tropical Storm Irene. Did it work?

August 15, 2023: They owned their house in Hardwick. Then the floods destroyed it.

August 24, 2023: ‘I was so clueless’: Flood-prone homes in Vermont may not come with a warning

September 14, 2023: Vermont government buildings sustain estimated $100M in flooding damage

October 23, 2023: Johnson eager for a new supermarket after summer flooding: 'You can't get butter'

December 11, 2023: A proposed floodplain could have spared Waterbury from severe flooding. It was never built

December 21, 2023: ‘I just thought we’d have it figured out by winter’: Vermont still cleaning up from summer floods

