Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vermont Public Classical
Special Programming

Homegoings - Classical Music: Who's allowed in?

By James Stewart
Published February 15, 2024 at 1:10 PM EST
Two men hold instruments with flowers on them. Music notes and a face float behind them.
Daniel Bernard Roumain, Matthew Evan Taylor
/
Graphic: Elodie Reed
Composers and activists Daniel Bernard Roumain, (left) and Matthew Evan Taylor (right) have not let the feelings of being unwelcome stop them from participating, teaching and leading in the world of classical music.

Listen Wednesday, February 21st at 8pm.

Powdered wigs, white men, aristocracy — these are just a handful of images and stereotypes historically associated with the world of classical music. But what if we’re wrong? In this episode of the Vermont Public podcast, Homegoings, guest-hosts James Stewart and Adiah Gholston talk with teenagers, composers and professors to unpack some of our assumptions around classical music: Where its roots really lie, who it’s made for, and where it’s headed.

This a special presentation of the Vermont Public podcast of Homegoings, that features fearless conversations about race, and YOU are welcome here. Follow the series here.

Loading...

Sign up for the Homegoings email newsletter for updates on new episodes, events and more. Sent every other week on Fridays.

Loading...

Listen Wednesday, February 21st at 8pm.

Special Programming
James Stewart
James Stewart is Vermont Public Classical's afternoon host. As a composer, he is interested in many different genres of music; writing for rock bands, symphony orchestras and everything in between.
See stories by James Stewart