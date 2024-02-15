Homegoings - Classical Music: Who's allowed in?

Powdered wigs, white men, aristocracy — these are just a handful of images and stereotypes historically associated with the world of classical music. But what if we’re wrong? In this episode of the Vermont Public podcast, Homegoings, guest-hosts James Stewart and Adiah Gholston talk with teenagers, composers and professors to unpack some of our assumptions around classical music: Where its roots really lie, who it’s made for, and where it’s headed.

This a special presentation of the Vermont Public podcast of Homegoings, that features fearless conversations about race, and YOU are welcome here. Follow the series here.

Listen Wednesday, February 21st at 8pm.