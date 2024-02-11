Vermont Public 2024 Murrow Entry: Excellence in Writing

In this episode excerpt from Homegoings, Vermont Public's podcast featuring fearless conversations about race, host Myra Flynn asks Black men, “How are you doing?” It’s a simple question, but the answers are anything but.

Entry script:

Phil Wills: Phil It's not easy, love is not easy. You know, it's, for me something that I hold deep inside. And I'm a very private person when it comes to feelings.

Myra Flynn: If you’ve been listening to the show, you must know by now that I like to talk about feelings! Big feelings, small feelings, feelings about having feelings. I like to just get right on in there and speak with people heart to heart from a place of radical and unapologetic vulnerability.

And I can hear it when they get there. I can hear it when people relax with me. When they trust me. Sometimes they get there after one hour together. Sometimes after four. And sometimes, as this episode taught me – they don’t get there at all.

From Vermont Public, this is Homegoings, I’m Myra Flynn. Today on the show, I’m talking with Black men as I comb the streets of southern California and even my own home, in search of a heartfelt answer to what I deemed, a very simple question:

Myra Flynn: I’m asking: How are you doing?

Phil Wills: How am I doing with what?

Myra Flynn: Turns out simple — aint the word. This is Homegoings. Welcome home.



The Husband

Myra Flynn: Let’s be honest: How are you doing — is a hard question for a lot of us to answer. We don't live in a society that really wants to know.

This being said, — many of us figure out a way to talk about how we’re doing eventually. We get there. Maybe it’s with a friend, or a therapist. Someone we feel safe with.

So when it came to the Black men I interviewed for this episode, I noticed there's something else going on here entirely. Getting them to really think about this question and answer it --- I didn't think it would be this hard. It's like nowhere is safe.

Even if you’re married to them.

Myra Flynn: so Hi.

Phil Wills: Hi.

Myra Flynn: Hi. Hi. Who are you to me?

Phil Wills: I am your husband.

Myra Flynn: Are you sure?

Phil Wills: I am sure.

Myra Flynn: This is Phil Wills, my husband of nearly six years. Phil is defined, in our house, as a lot of things. He’s a Black man, he’s a father to our daughter Avalon. And then there’s some things he isn’t. Like — a big talker. Especially when it comes to how he’s feeling.

Myra Flynn: This might be a more difficult question for you to answer with me. Because I'm your wife, but feel free to say it all. That's fine by me. The question is, how are you doing?

Phil Wills: How am I doing? I'm doing Good???

Myra Flynn: Is that a question? (Phil and Myra laugh)

Myra Flynn: We’re laughing here but I’ll admit that sometimes this is a sore spot for us. I’ll be the first to say, we communicate in two very different ways. when asked to talk about his feelings, at times, he can be so darn optimistic that you gotta wonder — what’s really going on in there?

Phil Wills: Life is fun. I'm doing well with life. I'm doing well with life. It's fun. It's a, it's a ride. But life is good. I'm a happy person.

Myra Flynn: So how are you doing?

Phil Wills: How am I doing?

Myra Flynn: yeah, so … you're kind of giving like broad advice to the world on like love and life. I'm asking how are you doing?

Phil Wills: How am I doing with what?

Myra Flynn: So, here we are. Which is to say, pretty much where we started. And perhaps my needling curiosity about this Black man I’m married to is what sparked this episode. Maybe I’m trying to heal our house — or something. But the truth is, Phil is not an anomaly. For many Black men, vulnerability is not something that lives in their lexicon. Which is tragic because we are living in a time where the images of police brutality, and violence, and murder of Black men has never been so accessible. And the fear in our community, at least in my days on this Earth, has never been so palpable.

Myra Flynn: If you had one word to describe how you're doing, what would that word be?

Phil Wills: Maintaining that's, that's the word that I feel is pretty solid in my life. These past few years really is just maintaining.

Myra Flynn: If Black men are suffering — they are doing so largely silently. And that has ramifications for things like physical and mental health challenges, which are also on the rise. According to theNational Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities, Black people are 20 percent more likely to experience serious psychological distress, likemajor depressive disorder, than white Americans, yet are less likely to seek treatment due to the inherent and validated, distrust in the medical system. In short? Self-care? Historically —Not really in the Black vocabulary.

And don’t get me started on the social expectations of Black men and the myth of maintaining masculinity. I mean — this stuff is well documented and out there. It’s doing real harm. So it feels to me like asking Black men how they’re doing isn’t just important — it’s triage.



The Barber

Myra Flynn: Hello. Are you Ron? I’m Myra we spoke on the phone.

Myra Flynn: This Ron Coleman. The owner of Ron’s barber shop, in Pasadena California. When I arrive, Ron is already very much up and at ‘em. I’ve come on “shave day” for his customer, Reggie woods which according to Ron is every Friday.

Myra Flynn: That's a radical shave job.

Ron Coleman: Thank you. He'd beat up the last Barber, so I gotta make sure I get him right.

Myra Flynn: Ron’s shop has been open for a decade. And Ron himself has been cutting hair since 1982. When he was around the age of twelve, he swept the floor of his local barber shop and was quickly promoted.

Ron Coleman: I swept the floor and then I start cleaning this clippers when I start cleaning this clippers after I graduated. That was a big thing for the kid to clean the barbers clippers.

Myra Flynn: It was like a right of passage kind of thing?

Ron Coleman: Yeah

Myra Flynn: So Ron was hooked. By the job, yes. But even at 12, he realized something special was happening in that shop.

Because the barbershop is about so much more than cutting hair. The rise of Jim Crow laws in the late 1800’s early 1900’s, limited spaces where Black people could gather. The church was one of those allowed spaces. The barbershop, was another.

Ron Coleman: There was two people that was most respected in our community as Black men. That was the preacher and the barber.

Myra Flynn: Those are the two men who knew all your secrets. (laugh)

Ron Coleman: Yeah (clippers buzz…) it’s crazy.

Myra Flynn: As much as I loved waxing history with Ron, the time has come for me to ask my question.

Myra Flynn: How are you doing?

Myra Flynn: (sigh) and here we go.

(fast paced music)

Ron answers my question about his emotions, by talking about the emotions of others. After all, if the barbershop is as he calls it, “therapy for Black men,” Ron is the therapist.

(Music)

Ron Coleman: And I think the Black barbershop it was like a therapy session for men, for Black men. And not to be feminized for having emotions. Now, you don't want to have too much emotions, but it's okay to have some kind of outlet to express what you’re psychologically dealing with you know what I mean?

Myra Flynn: Why don't you want to have too much emotions?

Ron Coleman: I don't think it's masculine for a alpha male to to conduct yourself in such a feminine style of response to things, you know, some things you just as a man you just got to deal with. That's why … I'm from the old school. I’m not for the new men crying and all that, and with that, but it's okay. If you have to show those emotions, even a pit bull will cry.

Myra Flynn: He teases a little bit about our collective feelings …

Ron Coleman: And then the impact that the nation has had on our people is undeniable, you know,

Myra Flynn: Then Reggie weighs in with some thoughts on his favorite Black male leader

Reggie Woods: 17: 11 Jesus Christ was a brother. He was a black man. Yes, he was

Myra Flynn: Until I realize (record stops) it’s time to shut this party down.

Myra Flynn: Can I make an observation? So both of you, I have asked how you're doing, like how your hearts are doing. And neither one of you have answered the question yet.

(short music bed)-

Ron Coleman: It took me almost two weeks to watch George Floyd, the murder. And I had to get my mind right, because there could be my son. It could be me. It could be in any one of us.

Myra Flynn: And that makes you feel ….?

Ron Coleman: That makes me feel scared.



The sound guy

Everette Saunders: Mic, check. One two, mic check. 1234. My name is Everett Saunders.. I’m a sound guy.

Myra Flynn: Everette Saunders is a Philly cat (originally from Philadelphia) who I met at a party a while back. While everyone was mingling, he and I — total strangers at the time —locked ourselves in the room with the piano and wrote a song. I tell you this so you can get a sense of how deep Everette is usually willing to go — quickly.

Though I know Everette, he’s tough to know. Because of his schedule. Everett resides in Pasadena CA about 50% of the year, and during the rest he does indeed do sound all over the country and sometimes the world.

So Everette gets creative when it comes to forming his community. Especially his community of other Black men which he intentionally seeks out and currates. He meets on a monthly Zoom group with these men.

Everett Saunders: I had just got off a conference call with a group of black men about four of us. One of the brothers on the call was hit with something that literally brought tears to my eyes. Something that was so it was very unjust. It took five years of his life.

Now Everette isn’t talking about himself here. But he’s not not talking about himself either. Because this could be him. Someone he loves has lived in fear of being incarcerated for the last five years. Which is sadly, an all-too familiar story. In Black America? Black men just sit back and watch the system rinse and repeat.

Everette Saunders: So how I’m doing? Is basically to say I'm as good as expected to be from a person who has to constantly live in a state of possible trauma every single day of their life. So am I doing good? No, not at all.

Myra Flynn: As you know, in each episode of Homegoings, we end with a deep listen.. So sit back, take a breath and let the listen in. This is Everette Saunders, — gifting us his vulnerability. And that, is one hell of a piece of art.



It’s Not Easy

Everette Saunders: I say society and, I've realized I've been saying society for so long that I mean White society; this idea that White people can write laws and rules that don't really apply to them, very much apply to melanated people and we're all supposed to abide by it. You know?

Because everyone says, everybody says they're innocent when they go to jail. Yeah, but some of the brothers that are in there actually are and their lives are gone.

The systemic forms of how these things are put down there. They've been put in place to keep Black people under control, specifically Black men. Because, if you break down the Black man, you break down the Black family and if you're able to break down the Black family, then you can break down Black people.

White people are writing the rules or whether they're enforcing the rules. It's all systems of oppression, and until we really start talking about systems of oppression and dismantling systems of oppression and how White people participate in those, some of those things, you know, you're always gonna have Black men who are never really doing OK.

I understand it's not easy but we need each other so bad. I am more and more aware of how extremely important it is for Black males to have space with other Black males, to exchange stories, to exchange hardships. So, you know, you're not alone because you're going to feel alone.

I feel alone every single day.

And there's so many good brothers around.

I don't know no deadbeat dads. I don't know no, you know, whack husbands. I don't know any. But, I do know we don't talk to each other enough. You know, don't talk about why Black men die earlier than everybody else because you've been holding on to shit for decades, for decades. And it's not, it's not because oh we're just trying to be super strong. No, it's because you have to,

I mean, you don't have to ask me. Turn on the news. You can see how Black men are doing.

Credits: Reported and mixed by Myra Flynn, entry mix by James Stewart , music by Blue Dot Sessions and Jay Green.