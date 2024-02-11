Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont Public 2024 Murrow Entry: Continuing Coverage

Vermont Public | By Vermont Public Staff
Published February 11, 2024 at 5:17 PM EST
A city street in Montpelier, with old brick buildings on each side, with several feet of water covering the road
Peter Hirschfeld
/
Vermont Public file
Vermont's capital city of Montpelier was inundated with floodwater beginning on July 10, 2023.

The historic flooding that devastated many parts of Vermont began on July 10, 2023. For the remainder of the year, Vermont Public focused ongoing coverage on the impact of the flood on our state's residents and economy, on the flood's connection to human-caused climate change and landscape change, and on the prospects for equitable recovery and resilience.

[Note: Our first-day coverage of this major story is consolidated in a separate entry for breaking news.]

Our audio entry features excerpts from the following:

We also offer a selection of digital news features as supplemental material:
