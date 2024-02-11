Vermont Public 2024 Murrow Entry: Continuing Coverage
The historic flooding that devastated many parts of Vermont began on July 10, 2023. For the remainder of the year, Vermont Public focused ongoing coverage on the impact of the flood on our state's residents and economy, on the flood's connection to human-caused climate change and landscape change, and on the prospects for equitable recovery and resilience.
[Note: Our first-day coverage of this major story is consolidated in a separate entry for breaking news.]
Our audio entry features excerpts from the following:
- July 11, 2023: The connection between extreme rain and climate change in Vermont
- July 11, 2023: What to know about returning home after a flood
- July 12, 2023: In Johnson, no one knows how the wastewater treatment plant is faring
- July 14, 2023: Why Vermont streams have become more powerful — and how that fuels devastating flooding
- July 18, 2023: Vermont farmers reckon with total crop loss following floods
- July 25, 2023: Vermont spent millions on flood mitigation after Tropical Storm Irene. Did it work?
- August 15, 2023: They owned their house in Hardwick. Then the floods destroyed it.
- August 24, 2023: ‘I was so clueless’: Flood-prone homes in Vermont may not come with a warning
- September 14, 2023: Vermont government buildings sustain estimated $100M in flooding damage
- October 23, 2023: Johnson eager for a new supermarket after summer flooding: 'You can't get butter'
- December 11, 2023: A proposed floodplain could have spared Waterbury from severe flooding. It was never built
- December 21, 2023: ‘I just thought we’d have it figured out by winter’: Vermont still cleaning up from summer floods
We also offer a selection of digital news features as supplemental material:
- Maps: Which areas in Vermont were hit hardest in the July flooding?
- Video: After flooding, Montpelier business owners grapple with what's next
- Resources: How to help with flood recovery in Vermont
- Data: Who’s getting money from FEMA in Vermont?
- Instagram stories: Links to key flood resources
- TikTok: Bob Kinzel surveys a flooded capital
- Analog: A printable PDF of flood safety and recovery resources