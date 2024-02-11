Vermont Public 2024 Murrow Entry: Breaking News

In the early morning hours of July 10, 2023, heavy rain began to fall in Vermont. Over the next two days, it would bring historic flooding and cause a statewide emergency of dizzying magnitude and destruction. Vermont Public's breaking news coverage from the morning of July 10 to the morning of July 11 informed our audience with forecasts and warnings from weather experts and state officials; featured reporter dispatches and voices from impacted communities around the state; and drew a clear line between intensifying weather events and climate change.

The audio selection above includes clips from the following live broadcasts and pre-produced segments.

Live interview, July 10: 'Flash flood emergency' issued for for the towns of Weston, Ludlow, Andover and Bridgewater

Live midday call-in, July 10: How to stay safe in Vermont's flash floods

Live special coverage/evening call-in, July 10: Flooding continues across Vermont on Monday evening

Morning newscast, July 11: Waking up to disaster

Audio postcard, July 11: In one Richmond, Vermont neighborhood, an uneasy evening watching the floodwaters rise

Reporter stand-up, July 11: An update from Montpelier at 11:50 a.m. on Tuesday

Pre-recorded interview, July 11: The connection between extreme rain and climate change in Vermont

We augmented our breaking coverage with a robust digital presence on July 10 and July 11 (see supplemental entry links, and below):

