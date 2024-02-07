Vermont Public 2024 Murrow Awards Submission — Continuing Coverage — Burlington shooting

On Saturday Nov. 25, 2024, law enforcement in Vermont's largest municipality received a call that three young men had been shot while walking down a residential street. By Sunday, news broke that the men were Palestinian and Palestinian-American and the Arab American Anti-Discrimination Committee called for the shooting to be investigated as a hate crime. Vermont Public began covering the developing story. On Monday, we tagged in our public safety reporter and our talk show Vermont Edition to continue our coverage. As this story quickly became national and international news, our goal was to provide accurate, contextualized information and center the Burlington community and these young men and their families in our reporting. We continued that approach after the rest of the media went home.

November 26-27:



November 27:



November 29:



November 30:



December 2:



December 13:

