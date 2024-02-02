Vermont Public 2024 Murrow Awards Submission — Digital
Vermont Public seeks to serve our audience across digital platforms, including our website, podcast feeds, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Twitter and email newsletters. We're striving to diversify who we reach — including younger people — by meeting them where they are with stories, tools and information they might find useful, or fun, or both.
- TikTok flooding coverage: An update from Montpelier at 11:50 a.m. on Tuesday [July 11, 2023]
- An Instagram bracket system: Who won 'Vermont March Madness'? Your votes named our state's biggest cultural icon [March 27, 2023]
- Data visualization: Here's a tool to find assisted living and residential care facilities in Vermont [Nov. 30, 2023]
- Newsletter: Out There: Finding a place to plug in 🚗⚡[Sept. 21, 2023]
- Liveblog during flooding: Live updates: Vermonters can start applying for FEMA aid [July 14, 2023]