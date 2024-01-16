Winter weather advisory in effect for CT as mix of snow and ice leads to dicey evening commute
A mix of snow, rain and ice closed schools and made commutes treacherous across Connecticut on Tuesday.
Parts of the state saw up to 4 inches of snow.
A winter weather advisory remained in effect until 7 p.m. Tuesday across Connecticut.
By late afternoon, a mix of snow, sleet and rain was falling across the central part of the state.
Much of central and northern Connecticut was expected to see 2 to 3 inches of snow, the National Weather Service said. Northwestern parts of the state could see the most snow – up to 4 inches. Areas along the coast will see 1 to 2 inches.
Morning snow was changing to an icy mix and rain around midday Tuesday, Connecticut Public meteorologist Garett Argianas said.
"A glaze of ice is likely for inland areas following the change to a mix," he said.
Expect slippery road conditions; the weather could affect the morning and evening commute, the weather service said.
Icy spots are likely Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, Argianas said. Plan for extra travel time, he said.
The weather snarled traffic and led to accidents across the state. A tractor trailer hauling 40,000 pounds of bananas rolled over on Interstate 95 in Stonington. One person had minor injuries. And in North Haven, a tractor trailer was spotted hanging off an overpass.
Wednesday forecast
Wednesday will be cold and breezy. Wind chills will be in the single digits in the morning and will climb into the teens by the afternoon.
Snowfall totals
Here's a look at how much snow has fallen across parts of Connecticut as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service:
Windham County
Killingly: 4 inches
Plainfield: 4 inches
Willimantic: 2.4 inches
Hartford County
Avon: 3 inches
Granby: 2 inches
Suffield: 2 inches
Rocky Hill: 1.5 inches
New Britain: .8 inches
West Hartford: .5 inches
Tolland County
Staffordville: 2 inches
Hebron: 2 inches
Tolland: 1.7 inches
Storrs: 1 inch
Fairfield County
Bridgeport: 2 inches
Weston: 1.8 inches
Norwalk: 1 inch
Stamford: 1 inch
Ridgefield: .8 inches
Brookfield: .7 inches
Middlesex County
Killingworth: 2 inches
Higganum: 1.6 inches
New Haven County
Guilford: 1.8 inches
North Haven: 1.7 inches
Hamden: .8 inches
Meriden: .5 inches
New London County
Norwich: 2.3 inches
Mystic: 2 inches
New London: 1.8 inches
Niantic: 1 inch