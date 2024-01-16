Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

SCHOOL CLOSINGS: See school closures and early dismissals for Vermont and neighboring counties.


Winter weather advisory in effect for CT as mix of snow and ice leads to dicey evening commute

Connecticut Public Radio | By Staff Report
Published January 16, 2024 at 7:38 AM EST
Updated January 16, 2024 at 4:29 PM EST
Snow plows clear a road in Mansfield, Ct., as schools closed and forecasts called for up to four inches of snow across the region.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Snow plows clear a road in Mansfield, Conn., on the morning of January 16, 2024, as schools closed and forecasts called for up to four inches of snow across the region.

A mix of snow, rain and ice closed schools and made commutes treacherous across Connecticut on Tuesday.

Parts of the state saw up to 4 inches of snow.

A winter weather advisory remained in effect until 7 p.m. Tuesday across Connecticut.

By late afternoon, a mix of snow, sleet and rain was falling across the central part of the state.

Much of central and northern Connecticut was expected to see 2 to 3 inches of snow, the National Weather Service said. Northwestern parts of the state could see the most snow – up to 4 inches. Areas along the coast will see 1 to 2 inches.

Morning snow was changing to an icy mix and rain around midday Tuesday, Connecticut Public meteorologist Garett Argianas said.

"A glaze of ice is likely for inland areas following the change to a mix," he said.

Expect slippery road conditions; the weather could affect the morning and evening commute, the weather service said.

Icy spots are likely Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, Argianas said. Plan for extra travel time, he said.

The weather snarled traffic and led to accidents across the state. A tractor trailer hauling 40,000 pounds of bananas rolled over on Interstate 95 in Stonington. One person had minor injuries. And in North Haven, a tractor trailer was spotted hanging off an overpass.

Wednesday forecast
Wednesday will be cold and breezy. Wind chills will be in the single digits in the morning and will climb into the teens by the afternoon.

Snowfall totals
Here's a look at how much snow has fallen across parts of Connecticut as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service:

Windham County
Killingly: 4 inches
Plainfield: 4 inches
Willimantic: 2.4 inches

Hartford County
Avon: 3 inches
Granby: 2 inches
Suffield: 2 inches
Rocky Hill: 1.5 inches
New Britain: .8 inches
West Hartford: .5 inches

Tolland County
Staffordville: 2 inches
Hebron: 2 inches
Tolland: 1.7 inches
Storrs: 1 inch

Fairfield County
Bridgeport: 2 inches
Weston: 1.8 inches
Norwalk: 1 inch
Stamford: 1 inch
Ridgefield: .8 inches
Brookfield: .7 inches

Middlesex County
Killingworth: 2 inches
Higganum: 1.6 inches

New Haven County
Guilford: 1.8 inches
North Haven: 1.7 inches
Hamden: .8 inches
Meriden: .5 inches

New London County
Norwich: 2.3 inches
Mystic: 2 inches
New London: 1.8 inches
Niantic: 1 inch
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Staff Report
See stories by Staff Report
Latest Stories