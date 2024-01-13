Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

TV channel 30 in Manchester is currently off the air. While service is restored, please watch our livestream here.


High tide and storm winds prompt evacuations, road closures along NH coast

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Sarah Gibson
Published January 13, 2024 at 8:29 PM EST
The seawall just south of Jenness Beach was completely gone on Saturday, Jan. 13. Flooding closed Route 1A in numerous sections from Hampton to Rye. That same stretch of road and coastline sustained flooding during high tide on Wednesday, Jan. 10.
1 of 4  — seawall frontloader Rye 011324 Tuohy.JPG
The seawall just south of Jenness Beach was completely gone on Saturday, Jan. 13. Flooding closed Route 1A in numerous sections from Hampton to Rye. That same stretch of road and coastline sustained flooding during high tide on Wednesday, Jan. 10.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
Just south of Jenness Beach the seawall is completely gone. Flooding closed Route 1A in numerous sections from Hampton to Rye. This same stretch of road and coastline sustained flooding during high tide on Wednesday, Jan. 10.
2 of 4  — 72685499743__D267187E-ABB9-4FF2-94AA-71171CD6C504.jpg
Just south of Jenness Beach the seawall is completely gone. Flooding closed Route 1A in numerous sections from Hampton to Rye. This same stretch of road and coastline sustained flooding during high tide on Wednesday, Jan. 10.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
Just south of Jenness Beach the seawall is completely gone. Flooding closed Route 1A in numerous sections from Hampton to Rye. This same stretch of road and coastline sustained flooding during high tide on Wednesday, Jan. 10.
3 of 4  — Ocean blvd under water 011324 Tuohy.JPG
Just south of Jenness Beach the seawall is completely gone. Flooding closed Route 1A in numerous sections from Hampton to Rye. This same stretch of road and coastline sustained flooding during high tide on Wednesday, Jan. 10.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
Just south of Jenness Beach the seawall is completely gone. Flooding closed Route 1A in numerous sections from Hampton to Rye. This same stretch of road and coastline sustained flooding during high tide on Wednesday, Jan. 10.
4 of 4  — flooding debris Rt 1A Rye Tuohy photo.JPG
Just south of Jenness Beach the seawall is completely gone. Flooding closed Route 1A in numerous sections from Hampton to Rye. This same stretch of road and coastline sustained flooding during high tide on Wednesday, Jan. 10.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR

Town and state officials are assessing damage to New Hampshire’s coastal towns after a storm that began on Friday night brought high winds, evacuations, and extensive flooding.

Emergency responders in Hampton Beach rescued 20 people from their homes due to flooding during high tide on Saturday, and officials say they were continuing to receive reports of home, vehicle, and road damage in the area. No serious injuries have been reported.

Rye Fire Chief Mark Cotreau said that parts of Ocean Blvd. in Rye are damaged and likely will remain closed for much of Sunday. Sea walls between the road and the beach have also been destroyed.

Cotreau attributed the flooding to high winds during an extremely high tide, and to infrastructure that had already sustained damage during Wednesday’s storm.

“Even with all the temporary repairs that were done - and there was plenty of it - it’s still a weakened system,” he said. “This was a strong tide, and that’s what we were up against.”

The storm brought significant damage to Maine coastal towns as well, with Portland recording a record high tide, wind gusts up to 60 mph, and flooding in the downtown area.

While there were a variety of factors at play in Saturday’s flooding, the latest national climate assessment indicates that, in general, intense rain and snow events are increasing throughout the country, and in the Northeast in particular, as humans continue to burn atmosphere-warming fossil fuels.

Extreme precipitation events have increased by about 60% in the Northeast since the 1950s, according to the assessment. And as the climate warms, more snow is expected to fall instead as rain.

Vanessa Palange, the community outreach coordinator for the New Hampshire Department of Safety, said that towns across the state saw power outages and road damage due to snow, rain, and strong winds. As of Saturday evening, about 11,000 Granite Staters remained without power.

Residents whose property was damaged during the storm are encouraged to report it to the state by calling 2-1-1. Updates on road closures can be found at New England 511 and town police and fire departments social media pages.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated. 
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Sarah Gibson
Sarah Gibson joined NHPR's newsroom in 2018. She reports on education and demographics.
See stories by Sarah Gibson
Latest Stories