WINTER STORM: Get live updates and check school closures and delays for Vermont and neighboring counties.


Partial dam break on Yantic River in CT leads to possible 'life threatening' floods

Connecticut Public Radio | By Staff Report
Published January 10, 2024 at 9:11 AM EST
Updated January 10, 2024 at 10:50 AM EST

A partial dam break was reported Wednesday on the Yantic River, leading to an evacuation of a nearby neighborhood in Bozrah.

Early Wednesday morning “emergency management reported the potential failure of Fitchville Pond Dam,” according to the National Weather Service.

“Life threatening” flash floods are possible, according to the NWS. The agency has issued a flash flood warning for the area downstream from the Fitchville Pond Dam along the Yantic River. Residents are advised to avoid the area.

The nearest downstream town is Fitchville, a village in Bozrah, the agency says.

The state Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security issued an evacuation of the Stockhouse Road and Bozrah area due to the dam break.

The flash flood warning remains in effect until 12:45 p.m. Wednesday morning.

The reported dam failure comes following a night of heavy rain that was compounded by inches of melting snow draining into nearby waterways.

Norwich Public Utilities posted Wednesday morning it has been “notified by the State of a partial dam break on the Yantic River north of our Bean Hill Substation.”

“To avoid potentially catastrophic damage to our infrastructure, we have taken our Bean Hill Substation off line; this has resulted in the disruption of power for approximately 5,000 of our customers,” the utility wrote.

The company says it is gathering additional information on the damage and will provide updates.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is on scene and providing engineering support, according to spokesperson.

The agency lists the dam as one whose failure would entail "high hazard potential" with major damage possible to habitable structures, utility facilities and roadways.

The structure was first built in 1871, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' National Inventory of Dams.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Connecticut Public's Patrick Skahill contributed to this report.
